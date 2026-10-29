NPPA slashes prices of 543 anti-cancer medicines from Nov 9

India's drug price regulator, NPPA, has significantly reduced the maximum retail prices of 543 anti-cancer medicines, effective November 9, aiming to enhance healthcare affordability for patients nationwide.

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Key Points The NPPA on Wednesday revised downward the maximum retail price of 543 anti-cancer medicines.

These new prices will be effective from November 9.

The revision follows the NPPA's October 17 announcement on trade margin rationalisation for 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.

Several major anti-cancer brands from companies like RPG Life Sciences, Abbott Healthcare, Hetero Healthcare, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Natco Pharma have seen steep price reductions.

The revised list reflects information submitted by pharmaceutical companies up to October 27, 2026, and will be updated as manufacturers submit new prices.

Drug price regulator NPPA on Wednesday revised downward the maximum retail price of 543 anti-cancer medicines of different brands, effective November 9.

Impact Of Price Rationalisation

The revised list, released by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), reflects information submitted by pharmaceutical companies up to October 27, 2026, and will be updated as and when manufacturers submit revised prices for non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, said an official release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers: Department of Pharmaceuticals.

The price revision follows the NPPA's October 17 announcement enforcing trade margin rationalisation on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs.

According to the official release, several key anti-cancer brands have seen steep price drops.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd's Fulbreca (5 ml vial) will see its MRP reduced from Rs 26,072.16 to Rs 5,491.0, while Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd's BEVACIZAB (4 ml vial) rate has been cut from Rs 21,767.70 to Rs 5,930.1.

The rate of RPG Life Sciences' Debrumab 60 mg (1 ml PFS) has been slashed from Rs 22,031.25 to Rs 5,941.0; Hetero Healthcare Ltd's FLUDANOX (vial) will now cost Rs 2,432.0, down from Rs 14,235.00.

RPG Life Sciences' Enuta (pack of 28 capsules) has been reduced from Rs 6,578.20 to Rs 2,232.0; Dr Reddy's Laboratories's Azacytin (pack of 1) has been revised downwards from Rs 6,337.00 to Rs 1,495.0; Natco Pharma's Dasanat 20 (pack of 60 tablets) will now cost Rs 1,085.9, down from Rs 2,812.50, the official release noted.