Now, Zelenskyy says he's 'ready to work under Trump's leadership'

Days after his tense exchange with President Donald Trump at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reiterated his country's commitment to achieving lasting peace and expressed willingness to 'work under Trump's leadership'.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 28, 2025. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

His remarks, seen as an effort to placate Trump, came in a social media post on X, just hours after the White House announced a pause in military aid to Ukraine -- assistance that is critical to its fight against Russia's invasion.

In his statement, Zelenskyy outlined initial steps toward peace, including the release of prisoners and a mutual truce in the sky and sea, provided Russia reciprocates.

'We want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree on a strong final deal,' he stated.

He also affirmed Ukraine's readiness to sign a lucrative agreement on rare-earth minerals and security with Washington, DC, seeing it as a crucial step toward stronger security guarantees. 'I truly hope it will work effectively,' he added.

Regretting the heated exchange with Trump and Vice President J D Vance, Zelenskyy wrote, 'Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right... Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.'

The US decision to pause military aid has triggered alarm and apprehension in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's statement came ahead of Trump's address to the Congress on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have expressed gratitude for past US support and reiterated their desire to continue working with Washington, DC.

However, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasised that Ukraine still seeks security guarantees as part of any peace deal and will not recognise Russian occupation of any Ukrainian land-positions that could be sticking points in negotiations with both Washington and Moscow.

Ukraine and its allies remain concerned that Trump may push for a swift ceasefire that could favor Russia, which Kyiv insists cannot be trusted to uphold any truce.

Zelenskyy's remarks signal Ukraine's intent to accelerate diplomatic efforts while securing firm commitments from the Trump administration in its ongoing conflict with Russia.