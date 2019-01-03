Now, UP BJP leader says Lord Hanuman a Vaishya

rediff.com

January 03, 2019 20:56 IST

Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda has said Lord Hanuman belonged to the Vaishya community, weeks after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the Hindu deity a Dalit.

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Sharda claimed the Vaishya community and Lord Ram come from the same lineage and Lord Hanuman is the adopted son of Lord Ram.

 

Sharda, however, evaded reply to a question on Adityanath's remarks.

Addressing rallies before the recent assembly election in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had said Lord Hanuman belonged to Dalit and tribal communities.

"Hanuman was a tribal, a forest-dweller and was deprived. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west.

"This was his resolve as it was Lord Ram's wish. Just like him, we should also not rest till we fulfil that wish," Adityanath had said.

Following Adityanath's assertions, BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab claimed that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim.

On the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sharda said the work was on and would be completed soon.

 

