Home  » News » Now, Sidda says BJP manipulated LS polls in Karnataka

Now, Sidda says BJP manipulated LS polls in Karnataka

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2025 00:01 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the Congress party's setback in the recent Lok Sabha polls in the state was the result of 'illegal manipulation' of the electoral process by the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of 'misusing' the Election Commission.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: Courtesy, Siddaramaiah/X

He said discussions are underway with the party high command to decide the necessary course of action.

He claimed that in several constituencies across the state, Congress party workers reported suspicious additions of new voters, while names of long-time voters were removed without explanation.

 

The CM's statement follows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's accusation that elections are being 'stolen' in India.

Gandhi claimed that his party has uncovered the modus operandi of the 'vote theft' by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

The senior Congress leader said the Congress would present its findings before the public and Election Commission in black and white.

Gandhi's comments also come amid reports from Bihar, where officials engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll have found that over 52 lakh voters were not present at their listed addresses, and another 18 lakh were reported dead during house-to-house verification.

"The results of the recent Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka have not only shocked us but also raised several serious concerns. It is now becoming increasingly evident that the Congress Party's setback was not due to public opinion but rather due to the illegal manipulation of the electoral process, a manipulation carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through its misuse of the Election Commission," Siddaramaiah said.

Claiming that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been relentlessly 'exposing the misconduct' of the EC, revealing one irregularity after another, he said, "He has specifically pointed to the election-related fraud that took place in Karnataka."

"I fully support Rahul Gandhi's statement that there is clear and undeniable evidence of electoral malpractice in Karnataka. In several constituencies across the state, our party workers reported sudden and suspicious additions of new voters, while names of long-time voters were removed without justification," he said in a statement.

Noting that it has become increasingly evident that Narendra Modi's electoral victories do not stem from his popularity or the so-called achievements of the BJP government, the CM said, "What's coming to light is the harsh truth that these victories were driven by systematic voter fraud, orchestrated through the Election Commission itself."

"In response to the electoral fraud in Karnataka, we are currently holding discussions with Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to decide the necessary course of action. We are committed to defending the integrity of our democracy," he added.

Earlier, speaking to media, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "I also agree with Rahul Gandhi, I have made a detailed investigation regarding Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, a lot of golmal has been done. I don't want to disclose much. I will come back later on this issue."

In the elections held for 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in 2024, the Congress had managed to win 9 seats, up from just one seat it had won in 2019. The BJP won 17 seats -- down from 25 in 2019 Lok Sabha elections -- while its National Democratic Alliance partner, Janata Dal-Secular won two constituencies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
