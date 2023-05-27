Now row over 'Diary of West Bengal'; Kolkata police book producer, director

The Kolkata police said it had registered an FIR against the producer and director of the film Diary of West Bengal alleging that the movie's trailer had promoted enmity between different groups.

IMAGE: Sanoj Mishra, director of the Hindi film 'The Diary of West Bengal'. Photograph: ANI Photo

The FIR has been lodged with Amherst police station and a legal notice was sent to director Sanoj Mishra asking him to appear before the investigating officer of the case on May 30, a senior police officer said.

"An FIR has been lodged with us under IPS sections IPC 120B/153A/501/504/505/295A read with section 66D/84B Information Technology Act' 2000 and section 7, Cinematograph Act' 1952 and a legal notice has also been sent to the film director.

"An investigation is on and we have summoned him (Mishra) to appear before us at the Amherst police station on May 30 as a part of our probe," the officer told PTI.

Section 120B of IPC deals with criminal conspiracy, 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups), 501 (defamatory matter), 504 (intentionally insult), 505 (public mischief) 295 A (outrage religious feelings).

The movie trailer speaks of immigration and settlements of Rohingyas and radical Bangladesis in West Bengal and of communal disturbances.

Mishra, who is also the writer of the film, when contacted claimed that his film is not on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, though a woman, featured on the posters of the movie, has resemblance to the very popular posture of the fiery leader while delivering speeches.

On receiving a notice from the Kolkata police, Mishra said that he is consulting legal experts and would be reaching the city soon.

TMC state spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumder claimed to PTI that the film was made by people who want to peddle an agenda of 'dividing people on the basis of religion, spread a false narrative of hatred and of disruption of the communal harmony and amity present in West Bengal.'

He said the administration has taken necessary steps it deemed fit as per provisions of IPC and CrPC.

Majumdar added that the Trinamool Congress doesn't have anything to do with the decision to file the FIR.

Bharatiya Janata Party state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya however claimed in a conversation with PTI that the lodging of the FIR "shows the Mamata Banerjee government doesn't want truth to come out in public."

"The real truth about the happenings in West Bengal -- the demographic change in border areas and in some other parts of state in past seven-eight years -- should be highlighted," he said.