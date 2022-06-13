News
Now, Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma over Prophet remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 13, 2022 14:53 IST
Kolkata Police on Monday summoned suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

She has been asked to appear at Narkeldanga Police Station on June 20 to record her statement, an official said.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, has sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.

 

Trinamool Congress minority cell general secretary Abul Sohail has also lodged an FIR against Sharma at Contai police station over her remarks.

