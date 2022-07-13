News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Now, its Sena vs NCP for LoP post in Maha Legislative Council

Now, its Sena vs NCP for LoP post in Maha Legislative Council

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 13, 2022 13:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After being dislodged from power in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has staked claim for the post of leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar. Photograph: Ashish Raje/ANI Photo

A delegation of Shiv Sena MLCs -- Manisha Kayande, Sachin Ahir, Ambadas Danve, Vilas Potnis and Sunil Shinde -- met Counil Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday and submitted a letter staking claim for the post of the LoP and chief whip.

The race is between the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena, amid fears that some of its members may switch sides.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP is just two short of the Sena's tally in the Upper House of the state legislature.

 

As on July 8, the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council has 24 Bharatiya Janata Party members, 12 of the Shiv Sena and 10 each of the Congress and the NCP.

The Lok Bharti, Peasants and Workers Party of India and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh have one member each.

The Council also has four independents, while 15 seats are vacant.

The Sena's move comes following a rebellion in the party, which led to its 55 MLAs splitting into two factions.

The camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has the support of 40 MLAs, while 15 have sided with former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The revolt had also led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led tripartite government comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Subsequently, the Shinde faction in coalition with the BJP formed government in the state.

The NCP, which has 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, leads the opposition in the legislature's Lower House. Earlier this month, NCP's Ajit Pawar was elected the leader of opposition in the state assembly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sena MP: 'Uddhavji wants to ally with BJP'
Sena MP: 'Uddhavji wants to ally with BJP'
Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik
Balasaheb's Sainik vs Uddhav's Sainik
'12 or 16 Sena MPs headed to Shinde'
'12 or 16 Sena MPs headed to Shinde'
Uber acknowledges 'mistakes'; says it's a changed co
Uber acknowledges 'mistakes'; says it's a changed co
SC to hear pleas on hijab ban order next week
SC to hear pleas on hijab ban order next week
SC to hear Swamy's plea on Ram Setu on July 26
SC to hear Swamy's plea on Ram Setu on July 26
South Africa pull out of Australia ODI series
South Africa pull out of Australia ODI series
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

'Uddhav did not think Shinde would backstab him'

View: Why Uddhav must be wary of Pawar

View: Why Uddhav must be wary of Pawar

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances