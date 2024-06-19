News
Rediff.com  » News » Now, dead frog found in potato wafer packet in Gujarat

Now, dead frog found in potato wafer packet in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 19, 2024 18:37 IST
A dead frog was found in a packet of potato wafers, a Jamnagar resident in Gujarat claimed on Wednesday, prompting the civic authority to order an inquiry.

The complaint came days after a Mumbai resident claimed to have found a piece of human finger in the ice cream he had ordered online.

Samples of the production batch of the wafer packet will be collected as part of the probe, said an official of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

 

"One Jasmin Patel informed us that a dead frog was found in a packet of Crunchex, manufactured by Balaji Wafers. We visited the shop from where it had been purchased last night. Preliminary probe suggested it was indeed a frog in a decomposed state," food safety officer D B Parmar told reporters.

"As directed by the municipal commissioner, we will collect samples of this batch of wafer packets to conduct an inquiry," he added.

Patel, a resident of Pushkar Dham society, claimed that his four-year-old niece bought the packet from a nearby shop on Tuesday evening.

She and his nine-month-old daughter ate some wafers from the packet before his niece spotted the dead frog, he said.

"My niece threw the packet away....I did not believe her when she told me. But I too was shocked to see the dead frog. When the distributor and customer care service of Balaji Wafers did not give a satisfactory reply, I informed the food safety officer in the morning," he told reporters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
