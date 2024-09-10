News
Rediff.com  » News » Now, cement blocks placed on tracks to derail train in Ajmer

Now, cement blocks placed on tracks to derail train in Ajmer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 10, 2024 10:12 IST
An attempt to derail a loaded goods train was made in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said a goods train did hit the blocks, weighing around 70 kg each, but nothing untoward occurred.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit them," a North Western Railway official said.

 

The incident occurred between Saradhna and Bangad stations of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on the Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

A freight corridor official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

The report comes a day after an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
