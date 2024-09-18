News
Rediff.com  » News » Now, BJP MP says Rahul's tongue should be 'singed'

Now, BJP MP says Rahul's tongue should be 'singed'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 18, 2024 14:49 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde has said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed as what he said about reservation was "dangerous".

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

His remark comes in the wake of Shiv Sena's Buldhana MLA Sanjay Gaikwad kicking up a row by announcing a Rs 11 lakh reward to anyone chopping off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system.

During his recent visit to the USA, Gandhi told students at the Georgetown University there that the Congress would think of scrapping reservation when "India is a fair place", which he said is not the case right now.

 

Reacting to Gaikwad's statement of chopping off Gandhi's tongue, BJP leader Bonde said at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday, "The language of cutting tongue is not proper, but what Rahul ji said against reservation is dangerous."

"Hence, if anyone speaks anything absurd in a foreign country, then rather than chopping off his tongue, it should be singed. It is necessary to certainly singe the tongues of such people - be it Rahul Gandhi, Dnyanesh
Maharao or Shyam Manav and people who hurt the feelings of the 'bahujan' and majority," he said.

Maharao, an author, is accused of making derogatory comments on Hindu deities recently, while Manav is an anti-superstition crusader.

A video of Bonde's remarks also went viral on social media.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
