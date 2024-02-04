News
Rediff.com  » News » Now, Bihar Congress MLAs fly to Hyderabad

Now, Bihar Congress MLAs fly to Hyderabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 04, 2024 23:08 IST
Several Congress MLAs from Bihar arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday, ostensibly to 'greet' Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who assumed office recently following the party's victory in the December 2023 Assembly elections.

IMAGE: Congress ppresident Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal holds a meeting with Bihar Congress leaders, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

Media reports claimed that the arrival of the Congress MLAs is part of a precautionary measure taken by the party to prevent any poaching attempts as the newly formed National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks a trust vote on February 12.

 

The Congress MLAs from Bihar have come to greet the Telangana chief minister, sources in Telangana Congress told PTI.

The MLAs are likely to stay in Hyderabad till February 11, the sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'Nitish-BJP Friendship Will Last Till...'
REVEALED! Why Nitish Ditched INDIA
'Rahul Gandhi should abandon his yatra'
'Hopefully...': Anderson gives update on Root's injury
Jharkhand MLAs return to Ranchi ahead of trust vote
Sebi's new disclosure rules may affect fewer FPIs
Factors that wll dictate markets this week
Jharkhand MLAs return to Ranchi ahead of trust vote

How BJP Plans To Shackle Nitish Kumar

