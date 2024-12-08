News
Home  » News » Notices to farmers over individual petition, not by us: Maha Waqf Board

Source: PTI
December 08, 2024 23:04 IST
The Maharashtra State Waqf Board has denied issuing notices to farmers in Latur over land ownership.

Image used for representational purposes only.Photograph: ANI Photo

The notices were issued by the Waqf Tribunal following a claim filed by an individual. "The notices to Talegaon farmers were issued by the Waqf Tribunal following a claim filed by an individual. These notices do not originate from the Maharashtra State Waqf Board. We have not made any claim on land in any village in Latur district," asserted Waqf Board chairman Sameer Kazi

The Waqf Board will verify all aspects legally when the matter comes to it, Kazi added.

Sources said the notices were issued on May 30 in connection with a petition filed by one Patel Sayyed Irfan in the Waqf Tribunal.

The notices ask these 103 farmers to respond to questions related to the petition, submission of documents and bringing witnesses, they added.

 

"I own five acres of land. I have all documents to prove ownership. The next hearing in the Waqf Tribunal is on December 20. I will submit them through my advocate. These lands have been passed down to us through generations. These are not Waqf property," said Tukaram Kanwate, one of the 103 farmers who have received notices.

Speaking on the issue, Ahmedpur tehsildar Ujjwala Pangarkar said, "Notices concerning nearly 300 acres of land belonging to 103 farmers in Talegaon have been issued by the Waqf Tribunal. After collecting complete details, an affidavit will be filed by the government in the matter."

Such notices have caused widespread fear in the region and the Maharashtra government must intervene to give all farmers justice, Kanwate asserted.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, when asked about these notices, had said, "There will be no illegal work and no injustice will be done on anyone. This government functions according to the Constitution."

Incidentally, the Union government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on August 8 this year to streamline the working of the Waqf Board and ensure efficient management of its properties.

The Bill has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Waqf refers to properties dedicated exclusively for religious or charitable purposes under Islamic law.

Source: PTI
 
