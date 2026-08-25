Notices issued to 36 property owners near Shahi Jama Masjid over rule breach

The Sambhal district administration has initiated a significant crackdown on unauthorised constructions near the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, issuing notices to 36 property owners for alleged building regulation violations under the Sambhal Mahayojana 2031.

IMAGE: File image of police and paramilitary personnel at Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sambhal administration issued notices to 36 property owners near Shahi Jama Masjid.

Notices are for alleged violations of building regulations and unapproved construction plans.

The action is part of the ongoing enforcement under the Sambhal Mahayojana 2031 development plan.

Property owners have been given seven days to submit their explanations.

The area previously saw violence during a court-ordered survey of the mosque on November 24, 2024.

The district administration issued notices to owners of 36 structures in areas surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid here over alleged violations of building regulations and construction without approved plans, officials said.

The action has been initiated under the Sambhal Mahayojana 2031 in the regulated area between Chandausi crossing and Chaudhary Sarai, including localities behind the Shahi Jama Masjid and extending towards Tandon crossing.

Enforcement Under Sambhal Mahayojana 2031

Sambhal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vikas Chandra said enforcement action in the regulated area is being carried out continuously.

"Under the Sambhal Mahayojana 2031, we have identified 36 cases where maps (building plans) had not been approved. Notices have been served to all of them," Chandra told reporters.

He said inspections had been conducted twice in the area. The notices have been issued under relevant regulated-area laws, seeking explanations from the concerned persons as to why they carried out construction without approval, the SDM said.

"All of them have been given seven days to submit their replies. They will be provided an opportunity for hearing, after which further action will be taken as per the decision of the competent authority," he said.

The action comes amid intensified enforcement drives against allegedly unauthorised constructions in the regulated area under the city's development plan. The Shahi Jama Masjid area had witnessed violence on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the mosque -- resulting in death of four persons and injuries to at least 29, including police personnel.