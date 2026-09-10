'Nothing wrong if a Muslim...': Amruta Fadnavis differs with VHP

Amruta Fadnavis has publicly championed inclusive festivals, asserting that there is no issue with Muslim individuals participating in Navratri celebrations, even as the Vishva Hindu Parishad and BJP leader Nitesh Rane advocate for their exclusion.

IMAGE: Amruta Fadnavis advocates for inclusive festivals, stating there is nothing wrong with Muslims attending Navratri celebration. Photograph: @fadnavis_amruta/X

Key Points Her stance contrasts with the VHP's call to bar Muslims from 'garba' and 'dandiya' events and Nitesh Rane's support for identity checks.

Fadnavis views Navratri as a beautiful, world-famous festival that should not have distinctions based on caste or religion.

She suggests that to combat 'love jihad', daughters and sons should be well-introduced to their culture to prevent them from being misled.

Amruta Fadnavis also referred to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil as her brother and invited him for a meal.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has said festivals are inclusive and there is nothing wrong if a Muslim person attends the celebrations, even as Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitesh Rane has backed Vishva Hindu Parishad's call to bar Muslims from Navratri events.

Navratri and garba were very good ways to give people a glimpse of Hindu religion, she said, and called for introducing the world to its uniqueness.

The VHP last week announced that Muslims would not be allowed entry to 'garba' and 'dandiya' venues across the state during the Navratri festival, which begins on October 11.

State minister Nitesh Rane on Monday supported the VHP, alleging that "love jihad" cases tend to increase during such festivals and asserting that those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events.

Inclusive Festivals and Cultural Promotion

Asked about Rane's comments, Amruta Fadnavis said she believed the festival was meant to include everyone.

"If a Muslim person also comes there and enjoys the festival properly, I do not see anything wrong in it," she told reporters.

On Wednesday, when asked again about the VHP's call, Fadnavis said, "On this issue, you are making me the most trolled wife of a political leader, but still I want to say this, I am not political."

"As a social activist and as a citizen I will express my views that whether it is garba or Navratri, these are very beautiful festivals which are world famous. People like them. So whether someone wants to come out of faith or devotion, whether they want to bring their families along -- I feel there should be no distinction based on caste and religion in this and that's my view," she said.

"If we want to promote our religion, then we have to introduce the world to its uniqueness. So this is a very good way to give people a glimpse of our religion," she said.

Addressing 'Love Jihad' Concerns

To a query on talks of 'love jihad', Fadnavis said, "If this is an issue, then it is worth considering. There are existing laws and more such laws should be framed. If in the long term, you want to combat it and stand against it, then we must introduce our daughters and sons to our culture in a very good way so that no one misleads them and that is our long-term solution," she said.

The VHP has issued "guidelines" for organisers to verify participants' identities during Navratri 'garba' and 'dandiya' events by checking their Aadhaar cards and applying 'tilak' on their foreheads.

Rane alleged that cases of "love jihad" tend to increase during such festivals and said attendees should undergo identity checks and recite the Hanuman Chalisa before entry.

'Love jihad' is a term used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure women (mostly from the Hindu community) into relationships for religious conversion.

Maratha Quota and Political Dialogue

Speaking on Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, Amruta called him her brother and invited him for a meal at her home. Jarange has been agitating at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district for 13 days to demand reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He has also been seeking implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

Asked about the activist and his protest, Amruta Fadnavis said, "Jarange Patil ji is my brother and I invite him to come for a meal at our home." She was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Nagpur on Wednesday night.

Amid Jarange's protest for Maratha quota, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government would grant whatever is permissible under the Constitution but would not take from one community's share to give another.

"We will do everything that is possible. We have never closed the doors for dialogue. A government finds a solution through discussions, and the entire process is moving forward in that spirit," he had said.