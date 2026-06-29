Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » News » Nothing to do with track 2 India-Pakistan dialogue: Govt

Nothing to do with track 2 India-Pakistan dialogue: Govt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt June 29, 2026 17:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has unequivocally stated that the Indian government holds no official involvement or support for Track 2 diplomacy concerning India-Pakistan relations, clarifying that participating retired officials represent only their personal views.

Vikram Misri

IMAGE: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Indian government has no official involvement in Track 2 discussions on India-Pakistan ties.
  • Retired Indian diplomats and military officials participate in a personal capacity.
  • Their views do not represent the official stance of the Government of India.
  • New Delhi does not take cognisance of these private, unofficial events.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on June 29, Monday, said the government has no involvement with retired diplomats and military officials participating in overseas discussions on India-Pakistan ties in their personal capacities and that New Delhi does not even take cognisance of such deliberations.

Misri's remarks to the media at Victoria in Seychelles came in the wake of reports that Indian and Pakistani experts comprising retired military officials, diplomats and politicians participated in Track 2 discussions on the sidelines of a regional security conference in Colombo last week.

 

Understanding India's Stance On Unofficial Dialogues

"Dozens of these kinds of events take place in dozens of places around the world on a whole variety of subjects. There's nothing new, nothing special about these events," the foreign secretary said.

"As far as we are concerned, these are private events organised by private parties. There is nothing official about them."

The foreign secretary was responding to a media query.

"Obviously, I cannot speak for the government of Pakistan, but as far as the Government of India is concerned, there is no official participation, no official support or involvement, in these visits.

"(It) should be obvious therefore that anybody from India who is participating in these events, whether they are retired diplomats, retired military officials, members of civil society, they speak for themselves and they represent their own point of view," Misri said.

The foreign secretary said India does not take any cognisance of these events.

"They do not in any way, they cannot in any way represent the view of the Government of India. So that is the other important thing to keep in mind," he said.

"We really take no cognisance of these events. They really don't hold much value, as far as we are concerned," Misri added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Priyanka Bhatt© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

foreign secretary vikram misriindia-pakistan track 2 dialogueindia government policyprivate diplomatic talksindia pakistan ties

More From Rediff

65-year-old man to hang for 3-year-old's rape-murder

65-year-old man to hang for 3-year-old's rape-murder
When Raakh Reminded Me Of Horrific College Memory

When Raakh Reminded Me Of Horrific College Memory
'US Was Openly Insulting India'

'US Was Openly Insulting India'

Related Stories

Pak carries out strikes along Afghan border, 29 killed

Pak carries out strikes along Afghan border, 29 killed

Quick Links

IndiaVikram MisriPakistanNew DelhiSeychellesVictoriaColombo

Web Stories

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants
Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Launched In India
Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!

Haier HQLED P7 Pro Series: Get The Deets!