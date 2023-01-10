News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » No bomb found, Moscow-Goa flight delayed by 15 hrs

No bomb found, Moscow-Goa flight delayed by 15 hrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 10, 2023 21:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Moscow to Goa international flight, which had made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat following a bomb threat, took off for its destination on Tuesday afternoon after nearly 15 hours as nothing suspicious was found onboard, officials said.

IMAGE: Passengers wait at the resting area following an emergency landing of the Moscow-Goa chartered flight in view of alleged bomb threat, at Jamnagar airport, on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI

The Azur Air international flight took off for Dabolim at around 1:20 pm on Tuesday with all passengers and crew members.

"The flight landed at the Dabolim airport in Goa at 2.39 pm," a senior official from the airport told PTI.

 

The flight was diverted to the Jamnagar airport following a bomb threat and made a safe emergency landing there at 9.49 pm on Monday, officials had said.

After evacuating all 236 passengers and eight crew members, the plane as well as the luggage was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found, they said.

The crew and passengers spent the night at the Jamnagar airport lounge.

'All's well that ends well! Azur Air 4501 resumed its journey from Air Force station Jamnagar where it had been diverted to last night after security protocols were activated due to a bomb threat,' the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

Upon landing, IAF security personnel isolated the aircraft in its isolation bay and evacuated 236 passengers to safety.

Immediate hospitality was extended by the authorities at the Air force station Jamnagar to make the passengers comfortable, it said.

The IAF also said NSG bomb disposal teams flown in by it scanned the aircraft and personal baggage before clearing the flight to its final destination- Dabolim airport, Goa.

"The National Security Guard (NSG) and Jamnagar police teams completed checking the aircraft on Tuesday morning and found no suspicious object," Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu told PTI earlier in the day.

The bomb disposal squad of local police began checking the flight on Monday night.

Later, the first NSG team arrived from Ahmedabad at around midnight. Another NSG team arrived from Delhi at around 3 am, Delu said.

Earlier, Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi said, "The Jamnagar Air Force base informed us about the bomb threat. Perhaps, the threat was received by the Goa ATC (Air Traffic Control). The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found."

The Russian Consulate General in Mumbai said the Russian airliner Azur Air, which made an emergency landing due to a false report of a bomb on board, has landed safely in Goa.

After landing at the Dabolim airport, some Russian passengers recalled they were initially clueless why they were de-boarded from the flight in Jamnagar.

The passengers said they were looked after properly at the airport where they spend almost 15 hours.

"We had no idea initially what was happening. We were told later about it (bomb scare). But that was fine," a Russian flyer said.

Another passenger said they were provided with proper food and water at the Jamnagar airport.

They (authorities) took care of us, he said.

After landing, the Russian passengers travelled to their hotels in North Goa, a senior Airport official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight
Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight
Man detained over bomb threat in Jet flight
Man detained over bomb threat in Jet flight
Turkish Airlines plane cleared for take off after bomb threat
Turkish Airlines plane cleared for take off after bomb threat
Pak EC issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, aides
Pak EC issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan, aides
Charges framed in Pansare murder case after 8 yrs
Charges framed in Pansare murder case after 8 yrs
Rohit wants more from his players despite big win
Rohit wants more from his players despite big win
Cold wave persists in North, but Delhi gets relief
Cold wave persists in North, but Delhi gets relief
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC

Bomb alert on Iran-China plane came from Lahore ATC

IndiGo plane grounded after hoax bomb threat

IndiGo plane grounded after hoax bomb threat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances