Rediff.com  » News » Nothing other than an accident: US on India's accidental missile firing

Nothing other than an accident: US on India's accidental missile firing

By Lalit K Jha
March 15, 2022 10:24 IST
The United States has said there is no indication that the recent firing of a missile from India which landed in Pakistan was anything other than accidental.

India on Friday said it accidentally fired a missile two days back that landed in Pakistan and that the "deeply regrettable" incident was caused by a technical malfunction in the course of its routine maintenance.

 

"We have no indication as you also heard from our Indian partners that this incident was anything other than an accident," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.

"We refer you of course to the Indian Ministry of Defense for any follow up. They issued a statement on March 9th to explain precisely what had happened. We don't have a comment beyond that," Price said in response to a question.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
