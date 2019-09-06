Noted novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar passes away

September 06, 2019 00:40 IST

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Noted novelist and playwright Kiran Nagarkar, known for his books Cuckold, and Bedtime Stories, died in Mumbai on Thursday night. He was 77.

Nagarkar, a Sahitya Akademi Award winner, had been ailing for some time and was admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai where he died at night, hospital sources said.

The novelist, playwright, film and drama critic, and screenwriter both in Marathi and English was one of the most significant writers of post-colonial India.

Among his most known works are Saat Sakkam Trechalis (Seven Sixes Are Forty Three) (1974), Ravan and Eddie (1994) and the epic English novel Cuckold (1997), for which he was honoured with the 2001 Sahitya Akademi Award.

Nagarkar's novel The Extras, which is a sequel to Ravan and Eddie, traces the adult lives of Ravan and Eddie as extras in Bollywood. It was released in late January 2012.

Completing the trilogy, Nagarkar released Rest in Peace: Ravan & Eddie in 2015.

Nagarkar released his latest novel Jasoda in November 2017.