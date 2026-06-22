'Not your casino': Iran warns US over Trump's Hormuz 'takeover' threat

Amid escalating tensions, Iran has issued a stern warning to the United States, asserting its sovereignty over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz following former President Donald Trump's threats to 'take over' the waterway, even as a new communication channel aims to prevent maritime incidents.

IMAGE: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, June 14, 2026 . Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Ebrahim Azizi, Head of Iran's Parliament National Security Committee, warned the US that the Strait of Hormuz is 'neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates,' asserting Iranian sovereignty.

Azizi's remarks followed former US President Donald Trump's threats to 'take over the Strait' and impose severe repercussions if Iran attempted to block the vital shipping lane.

Trump indicated the US could assume direct operational control and levy transit fees on oil shipments if diplomatic discussions failed.

Despite the warnings, Iran and the United States have established a direct communication line to 'avoid incidents and miscommunication' in the Strait of Hormuz.

Under a 14-point MoU, Iran has committed to facilitating the safe passage of commercial vessels without charge for 60 days during the negotiation period.

Head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee Ebrahim Azizi issued a warning against the US amid the ongoing technical talks on June 22, asserting Iranian authority over the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump threatened to "take over the Strait."

In a post on X, Azizi slammed Trump for making threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it is "neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates" and affirmed that the final decision regarding the diplomatic chokehold rests with the Iranian people and forces.

Iran's Stance on Sovereignty

"You make threats; we take action. The Strait of Hormuz is neither your personal casino nor the backyard of modern-day pirates; these are Iranian sovereign waters, and the ultimate decision rests with the noble people of Iran and its brave armed forces," he wrote.

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump on June 21 disclosed that he held talks with Iranian officials overnight on June 20, issuing a stern warning to Tehran against any attempts to block the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz and threatening severe repercussions if such action is taken.

Trump's Warning and Proposed Actions

In a direct warning over potential maritime disruption, Trump indicated that Washington would respond with overwhelming force to any blockade of the vital shipping lane. "You close it, and you won't have a country. You won't even make it back to your f***ng country," Trump told Fox News.

Trump also suggested that Washington could assume direct operational control to secure the global shipping corridor and potentially levy transit fees on oil shipments navigating the waters.

"We may take over the Strait if we have to. I'll blow the sh*t out of them," he said. Warning of economic measures if diplomatic discussions stall, the Republican leader added, "If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls."

Diplomatic Channel Established

Despite the warning, Iran and the United States have established a direct communication line to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" in the Strait of Hormuz, mediators Qatar and Pakistan announced on Monday after the first round of high-level talks under a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The joint statement issued after the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock stated, "In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."

The communication channel is tied to paragraph five of the memorandum, which states, "Upon the signing of this MoU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa."

Under the provision, Iran has committed to facilitating the movement of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz without imposing transit fees during the 60-day negotiation period.

The memorandum further states, "The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start," signalling the immediate resumption of commercial maritime activity throughout the strategic waterway. The measure requires Iran to address obstacles to navigation and begin operations within a month.