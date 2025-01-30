HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Don't mix...: EC on Kejriwal's 'Yamuna poisoning' remark

Don't mix...: EC on Kejriwal's 'Yamuna poisoning' remark

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 30, 2025 13:41 IST

x

The Election Commission on Thursday asked Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal not to mix the issue of increased ammonia in Yamuna with his allegation of river poisoning, and gave him a fresh opportunity to explain his charges against the Haryana government.

IMAGE: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public meeting ahead of the Delhi assembly elections in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Not satisfied with his reply, the EC asked him to provide factual evidence with specific and pointed response to type, quantity, nature and manner of poisoning of Yamuna.

He was also asked to share details of engineers, location and methodology of detecting the "poison" by Delhi Jal Board staff by Friday 11 am, failing which the Commission will be free to take appropriate decision in the matter.

 

Kejriwal had on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim the Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna, and said raw water received from the BJP-ruled state in the recent past has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.

In the 14-page reply to the EC, the former Delhi chief minister said if such "toxic water" is allowed to be consumed by people, it would lead to grave health hazard and fatality.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Haryana CM sips Yamuna water amid poisoning claim
SEE: Haryana CM sips Yamuna water amid poisoning claim
Haryana court summons Kejriwal over Yamuna poisoning claim
Haryana court summons Kejriwal over Yamuna poisoning claim
Kejriwal defends Yamuna poisoning claim in reply to EC
Kejriwal defends Yamuna poisoning claim in reply to EC
EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna 'poisoning' claim amid slugfest
EC asks Kejriwal to prove Yamuna 'poisoning' claim amid slugfest
BJP leader immerses Kejriwal's effigy in Yamuna
BJP leader immerses Kejriwal's effigy in Yamuna

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Have These Nuts And Dried Fruits Every Morning!

webstory image 2

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 3

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

VIDEOS

American Airlines plane 'collides midair' with Black Hawk helicopter1:22

American Airlines plane 'collides midair' with Black Hawk...

Devotees continue to flock Maha Kumbh 20251:02

Devotees continue to flock Maha Kumbh 2025

Kashmir's iconic Chinar trees get geo-tagged with unique Aadhaar-like codes1:20

Kashmir's iconic Chinar trees get geo-tagged with unique...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD