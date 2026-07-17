'Not Sonam Wangchuk': Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' remark sparks storm

Khan said neither he nor director Rajkumar Hirani or writer Abhijat Joshi knew Wangchuk when they made the 2009 blockbuster.

IMAGE: Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk with his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo, on the 20th day of his indefinite hunger strike as part of the CJP's protest, demanding the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 17, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Aamir Khan's comments that his 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu was not based on Sonam Wangchuk has triggered reactions from politicians, activists and social media users, with some accusing the actor of distancing himself from the educationist, who is currently on a hunger strike.

Key Points Khan said neither he nor director Rajkumar Hirani or writer Abhijat Joshi knew Wangchuk when they made the 2009 blockbuster.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha questioned the timing of his clarification.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai said he wonders why Khan is "so scared".

Responding to a question at the London Indian Film Festival, Khan said neither he nor director Rajkumar Hirani or writer Abhijat Joshi knew Wangchuk when they made the 2009 blockbuster.

"No, that's not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn't know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing this film 3 Idiots... However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn't have to be based on the character of 3 Idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does," Khan said.

Asked about Wangchuk's hunger strike, Khan said, "I think all of us are very concerned for his health...We hope that it ends well. All of us are hoping he ends his fast and looks after his health."

As Khan's comments started circulating on social media, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha questioned the timing of his clarification. "It took them years to say this. I don't even remember how many years ago the film was released. Until now, everyone believed the same thing. Only now have you realised that this is what should have been said. It shows having a spine in front of the state is not an easy option," Jha told PTI Video.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai said he wonders why Khan is "so scared".

"He is wrong... I didn't know he was so scared. Aamir Khan is one of my favourite actors and producers but I wonder why he is so scared. Sonam Wangchuk has been sitting on a hunger strike for so many days. He should express sympathy with him and support him," Dalwai said.

In a post on X, advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan said Khan's response to a question about Wangchuk shows that "he is now a pale shadow of the person who made 3 Idiots and many other revolutionary films".

"Finally Aamir Khan was asked about Sonam Wangchuk's fast. His response though polite was tepid. He is now a pale shadow of the person who made 3 Idiots' and many other revolutionary films, and the programme 'Satyamev Jayate'," Bhushan posted.

Singer Lucky Ali, while not commenting on Khan's clarification, voiced support for Wangchuk.

"I don't know Sonam Wangchuk nor have I seen the film that's based on him but this much I know he brought comfort to a lot of our forces in the heights through his innovations... I hope the government wakes up... and pays attention to the consequences that may arise if something happened to him," he wrote on Instagram.

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha also took a swipe at the 62-year-old's remarks.

"Now Aamir Khan says Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots is not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. Correct. Just like Gandhi, the 1982 film is not based on Mahatma Gandhi," he posted on X, referring to British filmmaker Richard Attenborough's film that featured Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi.

Khan's remarks also triggered a flurry of reactions on social media with a section of users accusing the actor of distancing himself from Wangchuk.

"This guy instantly lost all respect. Absolute coward," said one user.

Another person posted, "Aamir Khan's evasive, roundabout response when questioned about Sonam Wangchuk. How spineless real-life heroes of reels turn out to be!" One post read, "Aamir Khan is such a shameless guy man. I really don't understand how anybody can be fans of these people."

However, the actor also found support with some saying there was no evidence that the character of Phunsukh Wangdu was directly based on the activist.

"For years, a carefully manufactured image was sold to the nation. Sonam Wangchuk as the real-life Rancho from 3 Idiots - the poor Ladakhi boy who rose from nothing, rejected the broken system, and became a revolutionary innovator fighting for the common man. In Reality, Wangchuk was born into a politically influential family," said one user.

Others on social media supported Khan's clarification, pointing to an old interview in which Hirani had said the character of Rancho was inspired by a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) student who attended the institute in a friend's name after the latter was unable to enrol. "This film was based on a student who wanted to get into the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He couldn't get admission, but his friend did.

"But his friend's father didn't allow him to join the institute. So the boy attended the institute in his friend's place. After three years, he was caught and denied a degree. He said, 'I am not here for a degree. I am here for education'," Hirani had said in the video.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after joining the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

According to the latest medical bulletin, the activist has lost more than nine kilograms since beginning his fast.

Several film personalities, including Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Sonakshi Sinha and Abhay Deol, have appealed to the government to open a dialogue with him.