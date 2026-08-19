Not my habit to complain about my country: Omar on meeting US envoy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to meet US Ambassador Sergio Gor, firmly stating that internal issues of the region will be addressed solely by the Indian central government, not by foreign diplomats.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff IMAGE: J-K CM Omar Abdullah.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah is scheduled to meet US Ambassador Sergio Gor to discuss the regional situation.

Abdullah explicitly stated he would not discuss internal issues of J&K with the US envoy.

He affirmed that solutions to J-K's challenges must come from the Indian central government, not from Washington, DC.

The chief minister highlighted his principle of not lodging complaints about India to foreign ambassadors.

This meeting marks a significant diplomatic engagement in Jammu and Kashmir after a long period.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he will discuss the situation in the region with visiting United States Ambassador Sergio Gor, but ruled out raising internal issues with Washington, DC's representative, saying only the central government can resolve those issues.

"It is after a very long time that a US ambassador is visiting Jammu and Kashmir. For me personally, it has been a long time since I met any American ambassador. Let him come; we will sit and talk," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

Abdullah's Stance On Internal Matters

The chief minister, however, said he would prefer to listen more to the ambassador even as 'he (Gor) is also coming to listen'.

"Let's see what kind of conversation takes place when he comes to meet this afternoon," he added.

Abdullah said the issues facing J-K have no direct bearing with the US, as the resolution to the issues of the Union Territory will not come from Washington, DC but from the central government.

"It has never been my habit to lodge complaints about my country to an ambassador of another country. The resolution to our issues will not come from Washington, DC; the resolution to our problems lies with our central government.

"So, I believe it would be very inappropriate to complain about our country to an ambassador of another country. That is not my habit," he added.

The CM said he would certainly discuss Jammu and Kashmir and 'our current situation, but I will neither complain nor seek solutions to our grievances from them'.