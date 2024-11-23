News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Not many takers for NOTA in these polls too

Not many takers for NOTA in these polls too

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 23, 2024 17:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The None of the Above (NOTA) option once again found few takers, with 0.75 per cent of the electorate pressing the button in Maharashtra and 1.32 per cent in Jharkhand. Votes for the assembly elections in these two states were counted on Saturday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde shows a victory sign as he celebrates Mahayuti's lead in state assembly elections, in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to Election Commission (EC) data, less than one per cent (0.75 per cent) electors used the 'none of the above' or NOTA option in Maharashtra where elections were held for 288 seats.

In Jharkhand, a little over one per cent (1.32 per cent) of the electorate exercised the option.

 

According to the EC, Maharashtra witnessed a 65.02 per cent voter turnout in its single-phase polls on November 20.

Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 66.65 per cent in the first phase and 68.45 per cent in the second phase on November 13 and November 20, respectively.

In the previous set of assembly polls, more voters in Jammu and Kashmir used the NOTA option against those in Haryana.

In the elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly, out of over two crore electors, 67.90 per cent had exercised their franchise. Of these, 0.38 per cent had used the NOTA option.

Introduced in 2013, the NOTA option on electronic voting machines (EVMs) has its own symbol -- a ballot paper with a black cross across it.

The EC added the NOTA button on EVMs as the last option on the voting panel after a September 2013 Supreme Court order. Before the apex court's order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called Form 49-O.

But filling out the form at the polling station under Rule 49-O of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, compromised the secrecy of the voter.

The Supreme Court had, however, refused to direct the EC to hold fresh polls if the majority of the electorate exercised the NOTA option while voting.

Recently, former chief election commissioner O P Rawat had said, "In the present situation, NOTA has only symbolic significance and it cannot have an impact on the election result of any seat."

"More than 50 per cent electors will have to opt for NOTA in a seat to show the political community that they do not consider candidates with criminal backgrounds or other undeserving ones worthy of their votes. Only after this, pressure on Parliament and the Election Commission will increase and they will have to think about changing laws to make NOTA effective on the election results," he had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'
'Hindutva Tsunami Has Swept Maharashtra'
'This Result Is Next To Impossible'
'This Result Is Next To Impossible'
Fadnavis Is BJP's Man Of The Match!
Fadnavis Is BJP's Man Of The Match!
Will Fadnavis take oath as Maharashtra CM on Mon?
Will Fadnavis take oath as Maharashtra CM on Mon?
Why BJP lost Jharkhand despite aggressive campaign
Why BJP lost Jharkhand despite aggressive campaign
The Stumps Show Day 2
The Stumps Show Day 2
Results show to whom Sena, NCP belong: Mahayuti
Results show to whom Sena, NCP belong: Mahayuti
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Maharashtra, Jharkhand: LEADS/RESULTS

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances