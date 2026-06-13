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'Not justified': Jaishankar to Rubio on killing of 3 Indian sailors

By Sagar Kulkarni
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 09:52 IST

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has lodged a strong protest with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over recent US Navy attacks in the Gulf that tragically resulted in the deaths of three Indian mariners, prompting India to demand accountability.

S Jaishankar with Marco Rubio

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the phone regarding US Navy attacks in the Gulf. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/X

Key Points

  • External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding US Navy attacks in the Gulf.
  • Three Indian mariners were killed in attacks on commercial shipping vessels off the Oman coast this week.
  • India summoned the US Embassy's Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi to formally protest the lethal actions.
  • US President Donald Trump accused Iran of drone attacks against Indian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, calling them 'totally unacceptable'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday raised with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the killing of three Indian mariners in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Europe, spoke to the US Secretary of State on the phone.

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," the external affairs minister said on social media.

"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," he said.

India's Diplomatic Protest And US Accusations

India on Friday summoned Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military's lethal strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are unacceptable.

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked on Thursday.

Trump Blames Iran For Attacking Indian Ships

Earlier, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was "totally unacceptable."

"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together and FAST," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.

Sagar Kulkarni in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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