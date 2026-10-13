Not invited to birthday party, neighbour kills UP teen

A tragic incident unfolded in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, where a 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour following a dispute over a birthday party invitation.

Key Points A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour on Monday night in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

The dispute arose because the neighbour, Vishal Kumar, was not invited to a birthday party.

The victim, Arjun alias Pankaj, tried to pacify Vishal but was fatally stabbed several times.

Villagers apprehended the accused, Vishal Kumar, after he allegedly made casteist remarks and assaulted him before police arrived.

Police have arrested Vishal Kumar and are investigating the incident, with legal proceedings underway on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour following a dispute over not being invited to a birthday party in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Gokulpur village under the Sheeshgarh police station area on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, was arrested after angry villagers allegedly thrashed him and locked him inside a house.

Investigation Underway

Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh said the accused had been apprehended, while Superintendent of Police (North) Santosh Kumar said legal proceedings were underway.

According to the police and villagers, Surendra Kumar was hosting a birthday party for his son on Monday night, attended by family members, relatives and some villagers.

Fatal Altercation Over Party Invite

Around 9.30 pm, Vishal, a neighbour who was allegedly drunk, arrived at Surendra's doorstep and created a ruckus over not being invited to the party, the police said.

Hearing the commotion, Surendra's 17-year-old son Arjun alias Pankaj came out and tried to pacify Vishal.

However, the accused allegedly got into a scuffle and attempted to enter the party.

When Arjun objected, Vishal allegedly stabbed him several times and slit his throat, leaving him critically injured.

Arjun died from his injuries, the police said.

Villagers Apprehend Accused

The victim's family members and villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion.

Vishal had also allegedly made casteist remarks during the altercation, further angering the villagers, who caught and assaulted him before locking him inside a house.

When police arrived, they had to climb over a wall to enter the house as its door was not opened.

The personnel then took the accused into custody and brought him to the police station.

Arjun's body has been sent for post-mortem. Police said they were investigating all aspects of the incident.