Not bragging, but...: Trump's fresh bid for Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump has made a controversial claim for the Nobel Peace Prize, asserting he has settled eight wars and achieved unprecedented peacemaking, while also taking a jab at former President Barack Obama's previous win.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, October 7, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump made a fresh bid for the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday.

Trump claimed he had settled eight wars and "done stuff that nobody else has ever done".

He stated it would be a "great discredit" to the Nobel Committee not to honour him.

Trump criticised Barack Obama's 2009 Nobel win, saying Obama "didn't do anything".

He also mentioned that last year's laureate, Maria Corina Machado, indirectly gave him her prize.

United States President Donald Trump has made a fresh bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming that he had settled eight wars and "done stuff that nobody else has ever done".

Trump's Claims Of Settling Wars

Trump made the remarks at the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the announcement of the coveted award on Friday by the Norwegian Peace Committee.

"I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars," Trump told reporters.

The US President said it would be a great discredit to the Nobel Committee not to honour him.

"They have a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me. But, whether I get it or not, I have done far more. And I think it would be a great discredit to them. And I'm not saying that out of scorn, I'm saying that when you settle eight wars, and nobody's never," Trump said.

The US President said his peacemaking efforts were continuing and indicated that he was on course to settle another war, an apparent reference to the US-Iran war that has now stretched into its eighth month.

Criticism Of Obama's Nobel Win

Trump said he deserved the award more than President Barack Obama, whom he accused of not knowing why he had received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

"Look, Obama got it, and he didn't do anything. He still doesn't know what he got it for. He got it when he got elected, right at the beginning, and he had no idea why he got it," the US President said.

Indirect Receipt Of Nobel Prize

Trump recalled that last year's peace laureate Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado had handed over her prize to him at the Oval Office.

"Last time they gave it to a young lady who's a fabulous person, and she said she didn't deserve it, that I deserved it, and she gave it to me," the US President said.

"I was very honoured to receive it indirectly. Last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump," he said.

Trump repeated that in the past year he had settled eight wars, secured the return of all hostages, and prevented many wars by using the power of tariffs as a threat against certain countries, thereby stopping them from killing people.