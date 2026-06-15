'Not age-appropriate': NCERT covers bare torso of Mohenjo-daro's Dancing Girl

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has sparked controversy by altering the iconic 'Dancing Girl' figurine from Mohenjo-daro in its new Class 9 arts textbook, raising questions about historical accuracy and 'age-appropriateness' in Indian education.

IMAGE: The iconic bronze figurine popularly known as the 'Dancing Girl' of Mohenjo-daro. Photograph: Alfred Nawrath/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points The NCERT's new Class 9 arts textbook, Madhurima, features an altered image of the 'Dancing Girl' figurine, with shading obscuring its bare torso.

Michel Danino, who headed the Class 6 Social Science textbook committee, stated he was informed the original 'Dancing Girl' image was deemed 'not age-appropriate' for younger students.

Critics argue that modifying the historical artefact misrepresents the original and reflects an 'obsolete Victorian view' on nudity, contradicting efforts to decolonise Indian education.

The alteration is compared to the Church's addition of a fig leaf to Michelangelo's 'David', highlighting concerns about creating 'fake artefacts' in educational content.

The 'Dancing Girl' is a significant artefact of the Indus Valley Civilisation, and its depiction in textbooks raises questions about the accurate portrayal of historical art.

The iconic bronze figurine popularly known as the 'Dancing Girl' of Mohenjo-daro has its bare torso covered in the latest National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) arts textbook for Class 9, drawing attention to the way one of India's most recognisable archaeological artefacts is being presented to students.

The image appears in the opening chapter, 'History of Arts', of Madhurima, NCERT's new Class 9 arts education textbook.

In the version carried in the textbook, the torso of the figurine appears visually altered compared to the photographs of the original artefact, with shading used across the upper body that obscures anatomical details visible in the sculpture.

Concerns Over Historical Accuracy

Unlike the altered image, the 'Dancing Girl' in NCERT's Class 6 Social Science textbook appears in a form closer to the original bronze sculpture.

Michel Danino, who headed the textbook development committee for NCERT's new Class 6 Social Science books, said he had been told that the Dancing Girl figurine was considered 'not age-appropriate'.

"This refers to our Grade 6 Social Science textbook. The reason I was given was that the image of the Dancing Girl was not age-appropriate," Danino told PTI.

"Our team disagreed; we even checked with teachers of Class 6, and they told us there was never a problem with the Dancing Girl," he said.

Danino said, "The notion that nudity is inappropriate is, in my opinion, an obsolete Victorian view. Yet we speak of decolonising Indian education."

Misrepresentation of Artefacts

Reacting to the image used in the new Class 9 arts textbook, Danino said his first response was disbelief.

"If the Dancing Girl cannot figure as she is, and with proper dimensions, in a chapter on Indian art, then we have a serious problem," he said.

Danino said the modification 'misrepresents the original artefact'.

"The modification misrepresents the original artefact just as the Church's addition of a fig leaf to Michelangelo's statue of David in the Middle Ages misrepresented that beautiful work of art," he said.

On the significance of the figurine, Danino said archaeologists have offered differing interpretations and that little is known about its context.

He, however, noted that the same akimbo posture had been found on at least two potsherds from the Harappan site of Bhirrana in Rajasthan, suggesting that it held 'a precise cultural value, probably an artistic one'.

He also criticised the alteration of images of historical artefacts.

"Unless this is clearly done to indicate the possible reconstruction of a partial artefact, altering such an image amounts to creating a fake artefact. It points to a serious lack of understanding of how historical artefacts are to be pictured," Danino said.

Educational Context and Discussion

The chapter identifies the Dancing Girl as a bronze figurine from Mohenjo-daro dating to around 2600 BCE.

The textbook states that the bronze figurine from Mohenjo-Daro was made using the 'lost-wax technique prevalent in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh'.

'This sculpture depicts a posture with one knee bent, one hand on the waist and a slightly lifted chin,' it added.

The chapter includes a discussion prompt asking students what they think is portrayed by the figure's pose.

Another activity asks students to mimic the posture and sketch the pose while imagining various positions of the feet.

The Dancing Girl, discovered at Mohenjo-daro, is among the best-known artefacts associated with the Indus Valley Civilisation.

NCERT has not publicly commented on the variation in the representation of the figurine in the two textbooks.