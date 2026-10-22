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'Not a travel agent': Tharoor amid row over Rahul's foreign trip

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje October 22, 2026 10:10 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addressed questions about Rahul Gandhi's foreign travel amidst New Delhi protests.

Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi

IMAGE: Shashi Tharoor was in Kerala when reporters asked him why Rahul Gandhi travelled abroad amid protests in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated on Wednesday he was "not a travel agent" when questioned about Rahul Gandhi's foreign travel.
  • Rahul Gandhi's trip abroad occurred amid protests in New Delhi concerning CEC Gyanesh Kumar and electoral rolls.
  • The BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of going on vacation while protests were ongoing.
  • Tharoor, currently in Thiruvananthapuram, refused to comment further on Rahul Gandhi's personal responsibilities.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he was "not a travel agent" when asked why LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad amid protests in New Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR of electoral rolls.

Tharoor's Response To BJP Criticism

Tharoor's remarks came after the BJP criticised Rahul over his foreign trip.

 

The BJP has accused Rahul of going on vacation after becoming tired of "shouting lies" during the protests in Delhi.

Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, was in the Keralam capital when reporters asked him why Rahul had travelled abroad amid the ongoing protests in the national capital.

"I am not a travel agent. There is no point in asking me that question. Why did I leave Delhi and come here now? Every person has certain responsibilities. So, I cannot comment on that," Tharoor said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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