Not a single Shiv Sena worker involved in Babri demolition: BJP leader

Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil on Monday said not a single worker of the Shiv Sena was near the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya when it was brought down by the Bajrang Dal and the Durga Vahini on December 6, 1992.

IMAGE: Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil. Photograph: @ChDadaPatil/Twitter

Patil, minister of higher and technical education in the Eknath Shinde government and a former Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief, made the comment while speaking to a regional news channel.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray has often been quoted as saying that he was proud if any of his Sainiks took part in the demolition of the disputed structure.

"I was placed there by the Bajrang Dal for three-four months to facilitate kar sevaks arriving in Ayodhya. People participating were either from Bajrang Dal, VHP or Durga Vahini. Former Bihar state deputy CM (and senior BJP leader) Sushil Kumar Modi, legislator Harendra Kumar and I were given the task to manage the kar sevaks and ensure their safe passage," Patil claimed.

"We three were working there as national general secretaries. The RSS' strength was behind us but it did not participate openly. It had distributed its work to like minded organisations," Patil claimed.

Patil further said Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut keeps talking about the Babri Masjid demolition, adding he wondered if the latter was even there at the temple town in Uttar Pradesh at the time.

He also took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray for accusing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of stealing the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

The late Shiv Sena founder was not the property of anyone and was someone who was hugely respected by the people, Patil added.

"Balasaheb is the property of all Hindus and everyone is free to use his name (legacy)," said Patil.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after the rebellion by Shinde, who got the party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol, while Uddhav Thackeray's faction was christened Shiv Sena (UBT) with a flaming torch as its symbol.