Delhi Police Arrests 569 In Pre-Festive Crackdown

The Delhi Police launched a massive 10-day 'shuddh prahar' operation, arresting 569 individuals and seizing illegal goods worth crores, to curb crime and ensure public safety during the festive season in northeast Delhi.

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Key Points Delhi Police arrested 569 people during a 10-day 'shuddh prahar' operation in northeast Delhi between October 20 and 29.

The operation targeted habitual offenders, bootleggers, drug peddlers, gamblers, and other anti-social elements ahead of the festive season.

Significant recoveries included 161 remote radio units worth around Rs 4 crore, 828.1 kilograms of firecrackers, and 221.5 kilograms of adulterated ghee.

Arrests were made across various crime categories, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, snatching, theft, and under the Arms Act, Excise Act, NDPS Act, and for gambling and cheating.

Police also took preventive action against 6,103 people under various legal provisions to deter criminal activities and maintain public order.

The Delhi Police has arrested 569 people in various criminal cases during a 10-day crackdown ahead of the festive season, recovering 161 remote radio units (RRUs) worth around Rs 4 crore, 828 kilograms of firecrackers and 221.5 kilograms of adulterated ghee, officials said.

The operation, named 'shuddh prahar', was conducted in northeast Delhi between October 20 and 29 to target habitual offenders, bootleggers, drug peddlers, gamblers and other anti-social elements, police said.

Operation Shuddh Prahar: Targeting Festive Season Crime

During the drive, police busted two illegal firecracker manufacturing units and arrested nine people in five cases, recovering 828.1 kilograms of firecrackers, according to the district police statement.

Authorities busted a factory allegedly making adulterated ghee, arrested one person, and recovered 221.5 kilograms of ghee and equipment used in its production. In another major recovery, police seized 161 remote radio units, estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore, and arrested three people.

Significant Seizures: Illegal Goods and Stolen Equipment

Authorities arrested six people in murder cases, 10 in attempted murder cases, eight in robbery cases, and seven in snatching cases. At the same time, authorities caught 15 proclaimed bad characters.

In theft-related cases, police apprehended 147 people for e-theft and other thefts, 28 in house theft cases, four in motor vehicle theft cases, and five in burglary cases. Police recovered three gold chains, 17 mobile phones, motorcycles, a scooter, and other items.

Under the Arms Act, 48 people were arrested, and police recovered one country-made pistol, a live cartridge and 46 knives. Police arrested 24 people under the Excise Act and seized 1,547 quarters of country-made liquor, 13 quarters of Indian-made foreign liquor and Rs 10,150.

Eight people were apprehended under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with police arresting 5.098 kilograms of ganja, while 75 people were arrested in gambling cases and Rs 76,255 was seized. In cheating cases, police arrested 46 people and recovered seven mobile phones, an ATM card and Rs 250, the statement said.

Wide Range of Arrests: From Murder to Cheating

Other recoveries included two scooters, seven three-wheelers, four four-wheelers and 57.8 kilograms of firecrackers.

Apart from arrests, police took preventive action against 6,103 people under various provisions of law to deter criminal activities and maintain public order.

Police took action against 165 people under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 5,590 under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act and 49 under Section 40(A) of the Excise Act. Police also seized 266 vehicles under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act and prepared 154 kalandras.

Preventive Measures and Legal Actions