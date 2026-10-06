Be it Modi, Shah, or CEC Gyanesh, none will be spare: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi has ignited a political storm by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of "vote chori" and "treason".

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA-bloc protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi. Photograph: @INCIndia/X

Key Points Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi, Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of "vote chori" and "treason."

Gandhi asserted that action would be taken against all involved for allegedly hijacking democracy.

Over 300 Opposition MPs, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, marched to the Election Commission office.

The march was stopped by police, and several opposition leaders were detained during the protest.

Gandhi emphasised the need to protect democracy and hold those responsible accountable.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat have "hijacked" the country with the help of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar by carrying out "vote chori", and asserted that action will be taken against all of them for committing "treason".

Gandhi asserted that nobody is going to escape accountability.

Allegations Of Democratic Subversion

"I am not interested in what the BJP says. I am standing here to protect democracy in the country. Along with me, 300 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs had come and they are also trying to protect democracy," Gandhi said, addressing reporters from inside the Akashwani Bhawan premises where he was in a standoff with the police in a bid to reach the Election Commission office.

"Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat and CEC Gyanesh Kumar have finished off democracy in the country. The whole country believes this, the youth of the country also believe this. The police people who were stopping me are also saying this. The reality is known to everyone," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Modi, Shah and Bhagwat have hijacked the country through "vote chori". They were helped by Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi added.

"There will be action against them. None of them will be spared be it PM Modi, Home Minister Shah, RSS chief Bhagwat or CEC Gyanesh Kumar. What has been done to our country is treason. Nobody is going to escape," the former Congress chief stressed.

Opposition March To Election Commission

Earlier, in a post on X, Gandhi said more than 300 Opposition MPs marched from Parliament to meet the Election Commissioners.

"We represent crores of Indians. Why aren't the Election Commissioners meeting us? Why is the police stopping and threatening us?" Gandhi said.

High drama unfolded at the INDIA bloc march from Parliament Street to the Election Commission headquarters here on Tuesday as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with some others entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises in a bid to reach the poll body's office.

Several opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, were detained after police stopped the march.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi along with other MPs were earlier stopped by security personnel on Parliament Street in front of the Akashvani Bhawan and the Niti Aayog office during their march to demand the CEC's resignation.