Non-veg, booze at British PM's Diwali reception, Hindus object

Some British Hindus have taken to social media to voice their objections over a lack of proper consultation ahead of a Diwali reception hosted by Prime Minister Keir Stramer at 10 Downing Street in London, where reportedly non-vegetarian snacks and alcohol were included on the menu.

IMAGE: Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has a tilak applied by a member of the ​​Arunima Kumar Dance Company during a reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate Diwali in London, on October 29, 2024. Photograph: Mina Kim/Pool/Reuters

While community organisation Insight UK questioned the 'appalling lack of understanding' of the spiritual aspect of the Hindu festival, others pointed out that greater dialogue is required ahead of such religious events.

'Diwali is not just a time for festivity, but also holds a deeply religious meaning. The sacred festival of Diwali emphasises purity and devotion and hence traditionally involves vegetarian meals and strict avoidance of alcohol,' Insight UK stated in a post on X.

'The choice of menu at the Diwali celebration hosted by the Prime Minister himself displays an appalling lack of understanding or respect for the religious traditions associated with the festival of Diwali. It also raises the pertinent question of whether Hindu community organisations and religious leaders were consulted for greater cultural sensitivity and inclusivity,' it said.

The group urged 'greater consideration' at future celebrations intended to promote multiculturalism and inclusivity, mindful of the 'cultural and religious practices of the communities they seek to honour'.

Pandit Satish K Sharma, author and Dharmic speaker, noted: "The complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation, at any level, is of great concern. If accidental, it's still disappointing."

Others have commented on these posts expressing their surprise over the move.

Some British Hindu groups have also flagged their lack of invitation to the reception, held regularly over the years at Downing Street and last hosted by Conservative leader Rishi Sunak -- the first British Hindu prime minister of Britain.

Downing Street did not comment on the menu at the event held on October 29 -- the first Diwali reception since the Labour Party won a landslide at the July general election.

Government sources indicated that the reception was a cross-community gathering, which involved a wide range of representatives and also included Sikh celebrations of Bandi Chhor Divas.

It brought together British Indian community leaders, professionals and parliamentarians and included Starmer lighting candles on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, following in the footsteps of predecessor Sunak.

'We value and respect your heritage and traditions, and recognise the strength of our shared values and the celebration of Diwali -- a time of coming together, of abundance, and welcome, it is a time to fix our eyes on the light which triumphs over the darkness,' read excerpts released from Starmer's address at the event last week.