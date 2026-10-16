Non-Hindus told to leave garba event, Aditya Gadhvi says 'not my call'

Popular Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi has publicly disavowed the Vishva Hindu Parishad's controversial move to exclude non-Hindus and Muslims from a high-end garba event in Ahmedabad during Navratri, asserting that his stage is for universal devotion and music.

IMAGE: People participate in a Garba event during the Navratri festival. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi disagreed with the VHP's action of asking non-Hindus and Muslims to leave a garba event in Ahmedabad.

Anchor-RJ Akash Trivedi made the announcement from the stage on Wednesday, citing VHP's presence to protect Sanatan Dharma.

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput defended the move as a routine exercise by Bajrang Dal volunteers at garba events.

Gadhvi issued a statement on Instagram, clarifying that the incident was not his doing or message, and his platform is for music and devotion, welcoming all with respect for Maa Durga.

Gadhvi highlighted that garba has historically been a unifying dance, with people of every faith participating side by side for generations.

Popular Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi disagreed with the Vishva Hindu Parishad over non-Hindus and Muslims being asked to leave a high-end garba event in Ahmedabad amid the ongoing Navratri festival, saying it was not his message.

A video that has gone viral on social media showed anchor-RJ Akash Trivedi on Wednesday asking non-Hindus and Muslims to leave the venue from the stage of the 'Rang Morla ft. Aditya Gadhvi' programme organised at Savvana Party Plot on Ahmedabad's Shela Road.

Gadhvi was performing at the event.

VHP's Announcement And Defence

"A humble request to any vidharmi (non-Hindus) and Muslims to leave the ground. The Vishva Hindu Parishad has come here to protect Sanatan Dharma," Trivedi is heard saying in the video.

He also announced a helpline number, 8735873595, for reporting such people.

"The VHP wants you (garba participants) to look around and report suspicious people to the helpline number," the RJ added.

Gujarat VHP spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput defended the announcement, saying it was part of a routine exercise carried out by Bajrang Dal volunteers at garba (traditional folk dance from Gujarat) events in the state.

"Usually, Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the VHP, visits garba events in Ahmedabad and meets the organisers, asking them to prevent non-Hindus from entering the venue. Sometimes, they also apply tilak on the foreheads of men attending the events and remove suspicious people from the ground," Rajput told PTI.

Organisers Act On VHP Request

On Wednesday, Bajrang Dal volunteers visited the 'Rang Morla' event in Ahmedabad and requested the organisers to prevent non-Hindus from entering the venue, he said.

The organisers subsequently made the announcement from the stage, Rajput added.

Aditya Gadhvi Distances Himself

Following criticism from several social media users, Gadhvi, a well-known singer of folk songs in Gujarat, issued a statement on Instagram, distancing himself from the announcement.

Trivedi, who made the controversial announcement, also accepted the collaborative post of Gadhvi on Instagram, apparently showing his agreement with the singer's comments.

"A few words from me, because a lot is being said in my name. I am an artist. I am a proud Hindu. Navratri is the most sacred time of my year, and standing on a stage singing for Maa Ambe in front of thousands of people dancing garba is the greatest blessing of my life," Gadhvi said in the statement.

Garba's Inclusive Spirit

"What happened at the event was not my doing, and it was not my message. A group of people took over the backstage and used my platform to do something I would never do. My team and the anchor were not consulted and we were not involved in any capacity," he added.

Garba (devotional folk dance performed in honour of Goddess Durga) has never asked anyone for their surname. For generations, people of every faith in Gujarat and across India have played garba side by side, and that is what makes it ours, the statement said.

"Anyone who comes to a garba with love and respect for Maa (Durga) is welcome in my circle. That is not politics. That is just how I was raised. My stage is for music and for devotion. Jai Ambe," Gadhvi added.