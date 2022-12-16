Non-BJP states get unfair portrayal in media: Nitish

A reference to Morbi bridge collapse of Gujarat was on Friday made inside the Bihar assembly by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who alleged that states not ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party got an unfair portrayal in the media.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives for winter session of state assembly amid a protest by opposition legislators over the recent hooch tragedy in Saran district, in Patna, December 15, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Janata Dal-United leader, who is rooting for "opposition unity" for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, was intervening after an MLA of the Communist Party of India-Marxist, which supports the 'Mahagathbandhan' government from outside, said that family members of those who have died in the Saran hooch tragedy should get some compensation.

Rejecting the suggestion with righteous disgust, the chief minister said that would amount to supporting the vice of drinking and would go against the spirit of the prohibition law.

Visibly upset at the ruckus created by Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, who had walked out by the time he rose to speak, Kumar said, "They have gone away. Had they stayed back, they would have got an earful".

"Such a huge bridge collapse incident took place. It came in the papers the next day and then all fell silent", said the Bihar CM, who has of late grown quite vocal against alleged media censorship by the Centre.

The allusion was to the collapse of a suspension walkway in Gujarat at the end of October which had killed more than 100 people.