Home  » News » UP Minister Dayashankar Singh Gets Non-Bailable Warrant

UP Minister Dayashankar Singh Gets Non-Bailable Warrant

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 16, 2026 14:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh faces a non-bailable warrant in a 23-year-old case involving alleged obstruction of government work and criminal intimidation, with the next hearing set for October 25.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh faces a non-bailable warrant in a 23-year-old case.
  • The warrant was issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Pandey on Thursday.
  • The next court hearing for the case is scheduled for October 25.
  • The case, registered in 2003, involves alleged obstruction of government work, abuse, and criminal intimidation.
  • BJP MLC Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, also an accused, secured bail on September 22.

A local court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh in a 23-year-old case registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, abuse and criminal intimidation, a senior prosecution official said on Friday.

Minister Faces Legal Action

Joint Director of Prosecution Dinesh Tripathi said Chief Judicial Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Pandey issued the warrant on Thursday. The court has fixed the next hearing on October 25.

 

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint of former Ballia Kotwali police station in-charge Sarvjeet Shahi.

The incident allegedly took place inside the Kotwali police station premises on December 4, 2003. Singh and BJP MLC Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu were accused of obstructing government work, misbehaving with the police officer, abusing and threatening to kill him.

Police filed a chargesheet against the two accused after an investigation.

Pappu appeared before the court on September 22 and secured bail in the case, Tripathi said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

dayashankar singhuttar pradesh ministernon-bailable warrantballia court caseobstruction of justice

More From Rediff

The Rescue Mission That Came Full Circle

The Rescue Mission That Came Full Circle
Drought: Is Maharashtra Growing The Wrong Crops?

Drought: Is Maharashtra Growing The Wrong Crops?
How India Can Counter Trump's Tariff Threat

How India Can Counter Trump's Tariff Threat

Related Stories

Non-bailable warrant against Dayashankar over Mayawati slur

Non-bailable warrant against Dayashankar over Mayawati slur

Web Stories

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms

Mushroom Magic: 8 Top Reasons To Eat Mushrooms
Vivo S2 FE Launched In India

Vivo S2 FE Launched In India
8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life

8 Capsicum Recipes To Spice Up Your Life