UP Minister Dayashankar Singh Gets Non-Bailable Warrant

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh faces a non-bailable warrant in a 23-year-old case involving alleged obstruction of government work and criminal intimidation, with the next hearing set for October 25.

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Key Points Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh faces a non-bailable warrant in a 23-year-old case.

The warrant was issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Pandey on Thursday.

The next court hearing for the case is scheduled for October 25.

The case, registered in 2003, involves alleged obstruction of government work, abuse, and criminal intimidation.

BJP MLC Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, also an accused, secured bail on September 22.

A local court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh in a 23-year-old case registered in connection with alleged obstruction of government work, abuse and criminal intimidation, a senior prosecution official said on Friday.

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Joint Director of Prosecution Dinesh Tripathi said Chief Judicial Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Pandey issued the warrant on Thursday. The court has fixed the next hearing on October 25.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint of former Ballia Kotwali police station in-charge Sarvjeet Shahi.

The incident allegedly took place inside the Kotwali police station premises on December 4, 2003. Singh and BJP MLC Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu were accused of obstructing government work, misbehaving with the police officer, abusing and threatening to kill him.

Police filed a chargesheet against the two accused after an investigation.

Pappu appeared before the court on September 22 and secured bail in the case, Tripathi said.