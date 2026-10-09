Noida airport to be renamed after PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has officially approved the renaming of the Noida International Airport at Jewar to 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar', marking a significant development for the state's aviation infrastructure and a tribute to Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International Airport in Jewar, in Greater Noida. Photograph: DPR PMO

Key Points The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the renaming of the Noida International Airport at Jewar to 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar'.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, calling the airport a "major gift" to Uttar Pradesh.

The airport is projected to become Uttar Pradesh's largest and a significant aviation hub for India.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone in November 2021 and inaugurated Phase-I in March 2026, with commercial flights starting in June.

The project, developed under a public-private partnership, aims to boost regional logistics and connectivity, with ultimate plans to be India's largest airport.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport at Jewar as 'Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Briefing reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow, Adityanath said the state cabinet was grateful to Prime Minister Modi for the airport, which he described as a major gift to Uttar Pradesh.

"The council of ministers of Uttar Pradesh expresses its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the state the Noida International Airport at Jewar. The Cabinet has approved a proposal to name it Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar," the chief minister said.

The airport was set to emerge as Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a major aviation hub in the country, he said.

Visionary Leadership and Development

Adityanath said the state Cabinet also expressed its appreciation for Modi's visionary leadership, inspiring guidance and unwavering and continued commitment to the state.

"The council of ministers reiterates its resolve to work continuously with full dedication, energy and commitment to realise the vision of a developed UP and a developed India by 2047," he said.

The CM said the cabinet once again expressed its appreciation for the PM's leadership.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the greenfield Noida International Airport at Jewar on November 25, 2021. He officially inaugurated its Phase-I on March 28, 2026. Commercial flights started from June 15.

Developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region under a public-private partnership between the UP government and Zurich Airport International AG, it aims to heavily boost regional logistics and connectivity.

The mega aviation project initially spanned approximately 1,334 hectares (over 3,300 acres) for Phase-I, with ultimate expansion plans designed to cover over 5,000 hectares, and is billed to be India's largest upon full completion.

Modi's Public Service and UP's Progress

Briefing reporters, Adityanath said the UP Cabinet had passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Modi on completing 25 years of continuous public service as head of government, with October 7 marking the milestone.

"UP took particular pride in Modi representing the state as an elected representative from Varanasi since 2014, when he had said that 'Mother Ganga had called him'," the CM said.

Praising his leadership, Adityanath said the Centre-state coordination under the "double-engine government" had helped UP move towards a new era of development, with improved law and order, transparent governance, infrastructure and investment.

Citing infrastructure development, he said 42 national highways spanning 2,483-km had been built in the state at a cost of around Rs 60,000 crore.

The Delhi-Saharanpur-Dehradun, Delhi-Meerut and Kanpur-Lucknow expressways had also been completed. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat rapid rail system, built at a cost exceeding Rs 30,000 crore, had begun operations, alongside metro network expansion in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida-Greater Noida.

He also cited the Jewar international airport, freight corridors, Varanasi's multimodal inland terminal, the defence industrial corridor and the proposed 1,000-acre PM MITRA textile park.

Welfare Initiatives and Ram Temple

Highlighting welfare measures, Adityanath said over three crore farmers in UP had received more than Rs 1 lakh crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Other initiatives included loan waivers for 86 lakh small and marginal farmers, over Rs 3.30 lakh crore in sugarcane payments, housing for more than 65 lakh poor families, free foodgrains for nearly 15 crore people and tap-water connections for over 2.46 crore rural households.

He also cited more than 6 crore Ayushman cards, 1.86 crore free LPG connections, over 62 lakh smartphones and tablets distributed to young people, more than 9.5 lakh government jobs and 65 lakh private-sector employment opportunities.

Adityanath also said that the prime minister's efforts led to the fulfilment of the centuries-old aspiration for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya after a 500-year wait, adding that "the flag hoisting atop the temple spire was a moment of pride for Uttar Pradesh and the country."