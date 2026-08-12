Noida airport waterlogging sparks row as BJP, SP clash over infra

A political spat has erupted over temporary waterlogging at the newly-built Noida International Airport in Jewar, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticising the BJP government while authorities confirm quick resolution and uninterrupted operations.

IMAGE: Passengers seen at the Departures section of Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Noida International Airport experienced temporary waterlogging after heavy rainfall, sparking a political controversy.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the BJP government, alleging corruption over the infrastructure issue.

Airport authorities confirmed the water was cleared within 30 minutes, ensuring no disruption to flight or passenger movement.

BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh inspected the site, defending the airport's development and accusing the opposition of politicising the incident.

The greenfield airport, inaugurated in March, is a public-private partnership projected to meet international standards.

Waterlogging at the newly-built Noida International Airport following heavy rain has triggered a political spat, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party government, while the airport authorities said the "temporary accumulation of water" was cleared within 30 minutes.

Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed water accumulated at a stretch connecting the terminal with the parking area at the airport located in Jewar, with airport personnel working to drain the water.

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, shared one such video on X on Wednesday morning and posted, "Will boats now operate at the airport? Wherever there is a BJP government, there is mega-corruption!"

Airport Authorities Respond to Waterlogging Claims

The airport authorities, however, said the waterlogging occurred temporarily after a spell of extremely heavy rain on Tuesday and did not disrupt flight or passenger movement.

According to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday night, water accumulated for some time on the road connecting the terminal and parking area following intense rainfall.

"The airport teams immediately swung into action and ensured drainage within 30 minutes, following which movement on the route became completely normal," it said.

The authorities said flight operations and passenger movement at the airport continued smoothly and teams were keeping a close watch on weather conditions.

Political Reactions and Development Debate

Amid the political row, Jewar BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh on Wednesday inspected the waterlogged site near the airport and directed officials to review the drainage arrangements, address shortcomings and ensure a permanent solution.

"Those who cannot see the unprecedented development of Jewar can see only potholes and waterlogging," Singh said, accusing the opposition of trying to divert public attention from the development taking place in the state.

He said that while the opposition could see potholes and waterlogging after the rain, it was overlooking the international airport, world-class roads, industrial investment and employment opportunities being created for thousands of youths in the area.

Noida International Airport: A Hub of Development

The greenfield airport, which was inaugurated on March 28 this year, has been developed under a public-private partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and has been projected as being built to international standards.

Singh said Jewar, which was once "away from the mainstream of development", had emerged as a major centre of Uttar Pradesh's changing industrial and economic landscape under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Those whose governments kept the airport confined to discussions and files for years are today doing politics over rainwater around it," he said.

Singh said waterlogging or any technical deficiency would not be ignored and that officials had been directed to review the drainage system and undertake necessary improvements.

"The opposition may keep looking for potholes in pictures, we will continue writing a new chapter of development in Jewar," he said.

The airport authority said the temporary waterlogging was caused by a sudden spell of exceptionally heavy rain and teams were prepared to ensure uninterrupted movement between the terminal and parking area.

"The priority is to ensure passenger convenience and uninterrupted movement amid weather-related conditions," the statement said.