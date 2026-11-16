Nod For Zika Vaccine Human Trials

Zika infection can cause serious birth defects, including microcephaly, and neurological complications.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a blood sample of a woman for the Zika virus test in the Safdalganj area of Lal Kuan in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

An expert committee of India's apex drug regulatory body, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), recommended that government-affiliated drugmaker Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) be allowed to conduct Phase I clinical (human) trials of the country's first Zika virus vaccine.

The vaccine was developed in partnership with Australia's Griffith University.

Zika is a mosquito-borne infection primarily transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, with no vaccines currently available against the disease, according to UNICEF.

Key Points CDSCO's subject expert committee has recommended Phase I human trials of India's first Zika vaccine.

The proposed trial will evaluate safety and immune response in healthy adults aged 18 to 50 years.

India reported its first confirmed Zika cases in 2016 and has since experienced sporadic outbreaks.

India's First Zika Vaccine

The trial's nod was given to Human Biologicals Institute (HBI), the human health division of IIL, by CDSCO's subject expert committee (SEC) on vaccines.

The recommendation came nearly two months after HBI first submitted its Phase I clinical trial protocol to the panel in September this year.

The protocol proposed a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of a recombinant live attenuated Zika vaccine (freeze-dried) in healthy adult volunteers aged 18 to 50 years.

CDSCO Recommends Phase I Trials

At its September meeting, the committee had noted that the firm had completed acute-dose and repeat-dose toxicity studies, along with animal immunogenicity and challenge studies.

But it had not submitted the scientific rationale for selecting the dose for Phase I study.

The panel also sought statistical justification for the proposed sample size, the 3:1 randomisation ratio and the selection of cohorts based on non-clinical study findings.

It added that HBI had submitted only a summary of the non-clinical studies rather than the complete study reports.

'In view of the above and after detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should submit the above information for further deliberation,' the SEC stated in its September 23 meeting.

IIL's Zika Vaccine Development

At its November meeting, the SEC reconsidered the proposal after HBI submitted the scientific rationale for dose selection and complete non-clinical study reports.

They covered single-dose and repeat-dose toxicity, including immunogenicity studies.

The recommendation comes two years after IIL signed a memorandum of agreement with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop India's first recombinant live attenuated Zika vaccine.

Under the agreement, ICMR will bear the costs of Phase I clinical trials, including expenses related to trial conduct, investigations and monitoring.

The trials will be conducted at ICMR network sites across India.

Zika Vaccine Trial Requirements

The SEC's recommendation is a regulatory step towards initiating human trials.

The commencement of the study will depend on the subsequent regulatory permission and trial-related arrangements.

Zika Virus Outbreaks In India

Zika infection is typically mild and often does not require specific treatment.

However, it can have severe consequences for pregnant women, potentially causing microcephaly and other congenital abnormalities in infants.

In some cases, Zika infection may also result in the Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disorder.

India has experienced sporadic, localised outbreaks of Zika virus since its first confirmed cases in 2016.

No confirmed cases of Zika-associated microcephaly or GBS have been reported in the country till now.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff