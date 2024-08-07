News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim govt

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus to head Bangladesh's interim govt

By Anisur Rahman
August 07, 2024 00:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government by President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the president's press secretary said on Tuesday night.

IMAGE: Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus . Photograph: Dijeshwar Singh/Saab Pictures/Rediff Archives

The decision was made during a meeting between President Shahabuddin and the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

 

The heads of three armed forces were also present at the meeting.

The other members of the interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, the press secretary added.

Yunus is currently out of the country but welcomed the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's regime, describing the development as the 'second liberation" of the country.

Yunus won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for his anti-poverty campaign through the Grameen Bank, a mode; which was replicated across continents.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Anisur Rahman in Dhaka
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hasina was given just 45 minutes to flee Bangladesh
Hasina was given just 45 minutes to flee Bangladesh
Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh
Ek Hasina Thi: End Of An Era In Bangladesh
Indian cultural centre, 4 temples attacked in B'desh
Indian cultural centre, 4 temples attacked in B'desh
American Hocker stuns favourites to win 1,500m gold
American Hocker stuns favourites to win 1,500m gold
PIX: India go down fighting to Germany in hockey semis
PIX: India go down fighting to Germany in hockey semis
Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat
Sakshi's emotional tribute to Olympic finalist Phogat
C S Setty appointed new SBI chairman for 3 years
C S Setty appointed new SBI chairman for 3 years

More like this

B'desh ex-FM on way to India held at Dhaka airport

B'desh ex-FM on way to India held at Dhaka airport

Normalcy tiptoes into Bangladesh, death toll at 440

Normalcy tiptoes into Bangladesh, death toll at 440

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances