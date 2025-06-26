HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No visa on 'omitting' social media info: US embassy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 26, 2025 18:04 IST

Outlining each visa adjudication as a 'national security decision', the United States has asked applicants to share their social media usernames or handles of each platform they have used in the last five years.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

The US Embassy in India shared the information in a brief statement issued on Thursday, which also cautioned against 'omitting' social media information as it could lead to 'visa denial and ineligibility for future visas'.

The statement which was posted on X read, 'Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit.'

 

The communication continued, 'Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.'

On June 23, the US Embassy asked those applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa to switch the privacy settings of their social media accounts to 'public' to facilitate vetting, which it said was necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the US under law.

The embassy had also said since 2019, the US has required visa applicants to provide 'social media identifiers' on immigrant and non-immigrant visa application forms.

F or M category is for student visas and J category for exchange visitor visa.

In Thursday's communication, the embassy also attached two related digital posters.

'Every U.S. visa adjudication is a national security decision,' read the caption on the top of a poster followed by a note.

The note read, 'The United States requires visa applicants to provide social media identifiers on visa application forms. We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting.'

It comes against the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

On June 24, the embassy's statement said that the US had increased enforcement of immigration laws, and violators would face detention, deportation and permanent consequences for future visa eligibility.

The US further warned that those entering the country illegally would face jail time and deportation.

The US Embassy in India has issued a series of statements on the subject of visa and immigration this month.

On June 19, the embassy said a US visa was 'a privilege, not a right' and its screening did not stop after a visa was issued as authorities might revoke it if one broke the law.

The embassy had also said that using illegal drugs or breaking any of the US laws while on a student or visitor visa could make one ineligible for future US visa.

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in India also issued statements, underlining that while people travelling legally to America were welcome, illegal entry or abuse of visas won't be tolerated by the country.

The United States 'will not tolerate' those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, its embassy said on June 16.

The US Embassy had said the US had 'established new visa restrictions' targeting foreign government officials and violators.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
