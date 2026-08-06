No VIP treatment to anyone, says Tukharam Mundhe on cleaning up Mumbai's eateries

Meet the man who is on mission mode to enforce hygiene standards in eateries and restaurants.

IMAGE: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Photograph: Courtesy, @MahaDGIPR/X

Key Points The Maharashtra FDA inspected 3,137 establishments, suspending 165 licences and issuing 764 improvement notices between May 25 and July 31.

Unsafe food products weighing 28.66 lakh kg and valued at Rs 55.72 crore were seized or destroyed during the inspection drive.

The FDA intensified actions against prohibited products, seizing gutka and pan masala worth Rs 15.11 crore, registering 519 FIRs, and arresting 701 people.

Appeals were received in 103 licence suspension cases, with interim relief granted in eligible cases after verification of compliance.

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe denied allegations of selective action, stating that only about 20 per cent of inspected establishments faced strict action.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration inspected 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries and other establishments between May 25 and July 31 and suspended licences of 165 establishments, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Wednesday while denying allegations of selective action.

Unsafe food products weighing 28.66 lakh kg and valued at Rs 55.72 crore were seized or destroyed following these inspections, said the official, who took over as FDA commissioner in May.

Out of the 165 licence suspension cases, the FDA has received appeals in 103 cases and granted interim relief in eligible cases, allowing them to resume operations, he told reporters.

Intensified Action Against Prohibited Products

The FDA has also intensified actions against prohibited food products, seizing gutka and pan masala valued at Rs 15.11 crore from 658 outlets, he said.

"We issued 764 improvement notices and suspended licences of 165 establishments after due process. Food products weighing 28.66 lakh kg, valued at Rs 55.72 crore, were seized or destroyed," Mundhe said.

Speaking on the FDA's crackdown on prohibited food products, including gutka and pan masala, Mundhe said the department registered 519 FIRs, arrested 701 people, sealed 407 establishments and confiscated 78 vehicles during the period.

Sector-Specific Inspections

According to the FDA commissioner, the inspections covered 487 milk establishments, where 218 improvement notices were issued, 33 licences suspended and 11 FIRs registered.

In the milk products segment, the FDA inspected 476 establishments, issued 196 improvement notices, suspended 16 licences and filed two FIRs.

The commissioner said the FDA inspected 890 hotels, restaurants and eateries, issued 329 improvement notices and suspended licences of 116 establishments.

It also inspected 608 establishments dealing with other food products and seized items valued at around Rs 36 crore, he added.

Compliance and Appeals Process

Clarifying that suspension of a licence does not amount to permanent closure of an establishment, Mundhe said the FDA conducts hearings before revoking the suspension after compliance with food safety norms.

"Out of the 165 licence suspension cases, we have received 103 appeals. Interim relief has been granted in eligible cases after verification of compliance, allowing them to resume operations. Every Tuesday I conduct hearings, and if minor deficiencies remain, fresh hearings are held before a final order is passed," he said.

He added orders have been reserved in 38 cases, while 35 cases remain pending.

Mundhe said the enforcement drive had led to a marked improvement in hygiene standards at food establishments.

"We record photographs and videos before and after compliance to verify improvements. The facilities at many establishments have improved drastically," he said.

Focus on Empowerment and Enforcement

The commissioner said the FDA was focusing on "Empowerment, Enabling and Enforcement" by strengthening public participation through a toll-free helpline, an online portal and direct interaction with citizens while ensuring strict implementation of food safety regulations.

Responding to criticism from some hotel operators, Mundhe denied allegations of selective action.

"We have not given selective or VIP treatment to any establishment. Out of 890 hotels, restaurants and eateries inspected, only 329 were issued improvement notices and 116 faced licence suspension. It is incorrect to suggest that the FDA only suspends licences. Around 20 per cent of the inspected establishments faced strict action," he said.

Mundhe said every establishment receiving an improvement notice is given 15 days to rectify deficiencies.

"The state government's only concern is that people should not consume unsafe food or drugs. We have photographic and video evidence of every inspection. If any establishment approaches the court, it is their legal right and we will respond accordingly," he said.

Employees at the FDA laboratory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have complained to the government that Mundhe asked them to work in two shifts so that more food and drugs samples can be tested.

Asked about it, Mundhe said, "Working at a testing lab is not a typical government job. I have not asked anyone to work extra. The only change introduced was to reallocate the existing staff into two shifts so that the lab remains operational from early morning till late night. If someone does not want to work within the government framework, the person is free to resign."