Rediff.com  » News » No violation, says MEA as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

No violation, says MEA as Canada withdraws 41 diplomats

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 20, 2023 18:08 IST
India on Friday rejected Canada's attempt to 'portray' the withdrawal of 41 of Canadian diplomats from the country as a violation of international norms, and asserted that ensuring two-way diplomatic parity is fully consistent with the provisions of Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

IMAGE: A view of the Canadian High Commission, at Shantipath in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's comments came after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie, announcing the return of the diplomats, described New Delhi's action 'contrary to international law', and in violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

"We reject any attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

 

Last month, India asked Canada to withdraw 41 of its diplomats from the country after a diplomatic row erupted between the two sides following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India strongly rejected the charges.

'We have seen the statement by the Government of Canada on October 19 regarding Canadian diplomatic presence in India,' the MEA said.

'The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa,' it said.

The MEA said it has been engaged with the Canadian side on the issue over the last month in order to work out the details and modalities to ensure implementation of parity in diplomatic presence.

'Our actions in implementing this parity are fully consistent with Article 11.1 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,' the MEA said in a statement.

It also mentioned Article 11.1 of the Vienna convention.

The provision says: 'In the absence of specific agreement as to the size of the mission, the receiving State may require that the size of a mission be kept within limits considered by it to be reasonable and normal, having regard to circumstances and conditions in the receiving State and to the needs of the particular mission.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
