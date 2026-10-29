No UP govt jobs for those involved in 'violent regime change' protest

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced stringent new guidelines for state government jobs, making individuals protesting for "system change" and those involved in serious crimes ineligible, sparking significant political debate.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the Fifth Convocation Ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, in Lucknow, October 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Uttar Pradesh government has significantly tightened eligibility for state government jobs, barring those protesting for a change in the "established system."

New guidelines, issued on Wednesday, also permanently exclude candidates implicated in serious offences like murder, rape, corruption, and paper leaks.

The rules specify that involvement in violent or system-change activities within three years prior to verification, after attaining 21 years of age, presumes continued involvement.

The government clarified that mere FIRs or ongoing investigations will not automatically disqualify candidates, and provisional appointments can be made pending character verification.

Opposition parties, including the SP and Congress, have criticised the new norms, arguing they target peaceful protests, while the BJP defends the policy.

The Uttar Pradesh government has barred those protesting for a change in the "established system" from getting state government jobs, significantly tightening as well as broadening its parameters for direct recruitment to government services.

The new norms, part of revised guidelines, were issued by Principal Secretary (Appointment and Personnel) M Devaraj on Wednesday. The directives, which led to criticism from the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress and a staunch defence from the ruling BJP, apply across all state government departments, public sector corporations, boards, and urban and rural local bodies.

According to the circular, any candidate found to be a member of an organisation that pledges or aims to alter the "vidyaman vyavastha" (established system) through violent methods will be deemed ineligible for state employment.

"(One's) political ideology won't serve as a ground for disqualifying anyone from holding government jobs," the order reads. It, however, adds that those "associated with organisations whose 'sankalpit uddeshya' or avowed purpose is to force a regime change through violent means will be considered ineligible."

Stricter Eligibility for Government Jobs

The new guidelines also permanently shut the door on government employment for candidates implicated in serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging modesty, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks, and organised "solver gang" rackets.

According to the order, if an applicant has participated in violent or established system change-related activities within three years prior to the verification date "after attaining 21 years of age" it will be presumed that the person continues to be actively involved.

However, authorities may consider documented evidence of a genuine positive shift in the candidate's conduct and mindset during this period.

Clarifications on Criminal Complaints and Verification

Addressing concerns over frivolous criminal complaints, the Yogi Adityanath-led government clarified that the mere lodging of a FIR or an ongoing police investigation will not automatically disqualify a candidate.

Similarly, candidates who have secured an acquittal, resolved cases through lawful compromises, or whose cases fall under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act will not face automatic rejection.

Existing state government employees will not require fresh character verifications, though necessary service records may be requisitioned from their previous parent departments, it said.

To avoid recruitment delays, appointment letters will not be withheld solely because a candidate's character verification remains pending.

Appointing authorities are empowered to issue provisional appointment letters based on a self-declaration and prescribed undertakings submitted by the candidate.

If any information is subsequently found to be false, the appointment will be summarily cancelled and criminal proceedings initiated.

The guidelines mandate that the district police and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) must submit character verification reports within 30 days of receiving a request, with the state home department directly monitoring adherence to the deadline.

To prevent applicant harassment, police and intelligence officials have been instructed not to conduct house visits for questioning, nor will candidates be required to mark a physical presence at police stations.

In the event of an adverse report, the district magistrate must provide the candidate an opportunity to present their side "either in person or online" before forwarding a final adverse recommendation, the order said.

Political Reactions to New Job Rules

The circular soon became the centre of political debate.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said, "These are the rules of a cowardly government. What does regime change mean? It is not a change in the system, it is a change in power."

He said the SP supports a change of government only through democratic means, particularly elections, and does not advocate any other method of changing power.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajpoot also criticised the BJP, saying that peaceful protests and sit-ins by young people should not be treated as acts of violence.

He said the BJP's attempt to portray youth movements as violent would invite a strong response not only from the youth of Uttar Pradesh but also from across the country.

"If young people protest, it is not violence. If they stage a sit-in, it is not violence. If they protest against paper leaks, it is not violence," Rajpoot said, warning that the BJP was driving another nail into its own coffin by taking such steps.

"People spreading anarchy should be treated like this," said BJP MP Ram Pratap Singh.