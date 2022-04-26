News
Rediff.com  » News » No truth in Ranas' charge of ill-treatment by police: Maharashtra home minister

No truth in Ranas' charge of ill-treatment by police: Maharashtra home minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 26, 2022 21:13 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday denied Independent MP Navneet Rana's accusation that she was ill-treated in police custody after her and her husband's arrest on Saturday.

IMAGE: MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana submit their complaint to the police against 700 people including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab and Sanjay Raut, Mumbai, April 23, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought information about the accusations and it will be provided, he added.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker, Navneet Rana had alleged that she was ill-treated on account of her caste and not given even water at the Khar police station.

 

After the police earlier in the day released a video showing her drinking tea at the police station, her lawyer said the incident took place at Santacruz police station and not at Khar station.

"I personally sought information about the accusations of Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana that she was ill-treated by the police officials because she belongs to a lower caste," Walse-Patil told reporters.

"I did not find any evidence backing her allegations. It is a fact that no such incident has taken place in the police station," the minister added.

Action was taken against the Rana couple "within the legal frame", he said, adding that he would not comment further as Navneet Rana has approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the issue.

"He (speaker) has sought information from us and we will send it," Walse-Patil added.

On the grant of permission for Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the home minister said a decision will be taken in the next couple of days.

"The decision on whether to grant permission will be taken by the local police commissioner and not the state government," he added.

Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. The announcement triggered an angry reaction from Sena workers.

The couple later backed out, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai the next day.

The lawmaker couple, now booked for sedition besides other charges, is currently in judicial custody.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
