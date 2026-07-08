No trace of 6 fishermen days after boat capsize off Andhra coast

Kari Chinna, who returned safely to shore on Monday, said crew members of the ship spotted him drifting in the sea, rescued him and later brought him safely ashore.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A lone fisherman survived after a fishing boat carrying seven capsizes off the Visakhapatnam coast; a passing ship saved him from certain death after the crew threw him a life jacket and pulled him on board.

Key Points Recounting the ordeal, he said the group drifted through the night before spotting a ship at around 4 am.

Hearing his cries for help, the ship's crew threw him a life jacket, pulled him on board, provided him with water and took care of him before bringing him safely ashore, he said.

The relatives alleged that although the state government was aware of the incident, the missing fishermen had not yet been traced.

Kari Chinna, who returned safely to shore on Monday, said crew members of the ship spotted him drifting in the sea, rescued him and later brought him safely ashore.

"There were seven people in total. The boat capsized on Saturday and one person, my elder brother's son, immediately went missing. We were all holding on to the boat. By around 9 pm, the boat started sinking, and by around midnight another person went missing. The remaining five of us decided to stay together because we believed that if we got separated, one of us would die somewhere," Chinna told reporters on Tuesday.

Recounting the ordeal, he said the group drifted through the night before spotting a ship at around 4 am.

Believing it was their only chance of survival, four of the fishermen began moving towards the vessel using floating objects.

Ship crew rescued one fisherman

Hearing his cries for help, the ship's crew threw him a life jacket, pulled him on board, provided him with water and took care of him before bringing him safely ashore, he said.

The survivor said his elder brother repeatedly cried after his son went missing and refused to leave him.

"He kept saying, 'I can't find my son.' We stayed together because we had no idea where to go. We believed that if we separated, none of us would survive," he said.

Chinna said the sea had initially been calm, with only light winds, when they were about 10 miles from the jetty and had informed people onshore that they would return within about an hour with their catch. However, the weather suddenly deteriorated, the boat tilted to one side and capsized, he said.

Chinna was brought safely to INS Dega in Visakhapatnam by rescue personnel with the help of an Indian Navy helicopter.

Medical examinations conducted on Chinna showed him to be in good health.

Search operations are continuing to trace the remaining six fishermen. Relatives of the missing fishermen alleged they had not received any clear information about the fate of their family members and remained uncertain whether they were alive or dead.

They claimed that despite days of search operations, authorities had only told them the rescue efforts were continuing.

Relatives accuse govt of not tracing them

The relatives alleged that although the state government was aware of the incident, the missing fishermen had not yet been traced.

Andhra Pradesh police have registered an FIR in connection with the disappearance of the six fishermen after their fishing boat allegedly capsized in rough seas off the Visakhapatnam coast, based on a complaint lodged by Ragutu Lakshmi, whose husband is among the missing.

According to the FIR, the seven fishermen had ventured into the sea on July 1 and were returning after three days of fishing when their boat allegedly capsized at around 2.30 pm on July 4 due to rough sea conditions and high waves.

The complainant told police the families came to know about the incident on July 5. One fisherman survived, while the remaining six are still missing despite ongoing search operations by the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy.

In a separate development, Andhra Pradesh agriculture and fisheries minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said all fishermen stranded off the Paradip coast in Odisha had safely reached Paradip Harbour and would arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The fishermen were rescued after their fishing boat developed engine trouble and drifted into deeper waters due to adverse weather conditions off the Odisha coast.

"All the stranded fishermen are safe and have reached Paradip Harbour. They are scheduled to arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday," Atchannaidu said in a press release issued on Monday.

Medical examinations conducted at Paradip Harbour confirmed all the fishermen were in good health, the minister said.

Personnel from Ichchapuram police have reached Paradip Harbour on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government and are overseeing the necessary arrangements for the fishermen, he said.

"The safety of the fishermen is the government's highest priority. We have been coordinating with the concerned officials at every stage and have taken all necessary measures for their well-being. It is a matter of great relief that all of them are safe," the minister said, adding that the state government would extend all necessary assistance to the fishermen after they arrive in Visakhapatnam.