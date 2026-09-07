No tolerance for abusive remarks against women, CM Vijay warns Oppn

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has issued a powerful warning against personal attacks and derogatory language targeting women in political discourse, vowing immediate legal action against offenders and emphasizing his administration's commitment to women's dignity and public safety.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay speaks during the Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly, in Chennai, September 7, 2026. Photograph: TN Assembly/ANI Video Grab

Key Points Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay warned against personal attacks and derogatory language targeting women in politics.

Vijay referenced the alleged humiliation of late CM J Jayalalithaa in 1989 and recent controversies involving women personalities.

He stressed that while harsh political criticism is acceptable, personal attacks on women will not be tolerated and will face legal action.

The Chief Minister highlighted his administration's commitment to public security and zero-tolerance for crime, ensuring law enforcement operates without political interference.

Vijay also addressed societal factors contributing to youth crime, pledging government support to guide students away from negative influences.

In a stern warning apparently aimed at the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday said that personal attacks, double-meaning insults, or using derogatory language targeting women will draw immediate, uncompromising legal consequences.

Speaking in the state assembly, the chief minister recalled the alleged humiliation late CM J Jayalalithaa faced and condemned the personal attacks amid controversies involving woman personalities.

Vijay was wrapping up the assembly debate for grants to the Home department held by him.

CM Vijay's Strong Stance on Public Decorum

In a stern tone, he made direct and indirect references to two prominent women figures to underscore his stance on public decorum and political ethics.

Firstly, he recalled one of the darkest moments in the history of the House, directly referencing to former the late Jayalalithaa, reminding members of the alleged abuse and physical humiliation she was subjected to inside the assembly in 1989, when the DMK was in power.

Insisting that such disgraceful political precedents must never be repeated, he declared that toxic legislative behavior cannot be justified by citing past practice.

Secondly, addressing the recent political storm involving a top female actor, Vijay issued an indirect yet scathing rebuke regarding personal and vulgar attacks directed at women in public life.

In his fiery and unyielding address to the assembly, Vijay placed the dignity and respect of women at the very forefront of his administration's agenda.

Zero Tolerance for Derogatory Remarks

"Under the guise of politics, to those who personally disrespect our people, women or anyone else and speak in a very low and degrading manner, my request is please don't do that. Recently, in Tamil Nadu, it seems as though a river of vulgarity and hatred is continuously flowing. Being abusive about women, making defamatory remarks, and using double-meaning words, is wrong," Vijay said without directly naming anyone.

He stressed that while harsh political criticism is welcome in a democracy, personal attacks on women will never be tolerated.

"I want to tell those who do this just one thing," the chief minister said.

Vijay's remarks have come weeks after Leader of the Opposition DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin was released on station bail after being arrested in connection with his "double-meaning" remarks seen as a reference to actor Trisha, while he was addressing partymen during a protest on Cauvery issue.

In the assembly, the chief minister said "women are the main reason behind my political victory." "I will not tolerate any abusive language against them. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women. The public is watching every move," Vijay said, critiquing the political discourse and opposition demeanor.

Vision for Public Security and Youth Guidance

Also, he explicitly condemned comments involving physical threats - such as remarks about "breaking bones" - and called out statements that displayed disrespect toward the public's democratic mandate.

Reflecting on historical political milestones, including the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), the chief minister quoted the celebrated poet Kannadasan to depict the opposition's conduct, asserting that citizens closely observe these actions and render their judgment during election.

"Speaking lies, taking money, and carrying bags, was what the legendary Tamil poet and lyricist Kannadasan had described the DMK's behaviour," Vijay said.

He outlined a comprehensive vision for public security, defining true progress of the state as one that cannot be calculated solely through physical infrastructure like roads and factories but primarily measured by the safety and freedom felt by citizens in their daily lives.

The police served as a foundational pillar for economic growth and social stability -- designed to be a reassuring friend to law-abiding citizens and a source of dread to lawbreakers.

The law enforcement will operate without political interference, ensuring all citizens remained equal before the law regardless of political affiliation, he said and emphasised that his administration welcomed constructive criticism from Assembly members to improve governance.

He reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance stance against crime and confirmed the arrest of 36 individuals in connection with a student's recent murder in Coimbatore.

Rather than focusing solely on punishment, the CM identified several societal factors contributing to youth involvement in crime, including a lack of family support, negative peer pressure, exposure to social media, substance abuse, and a lack of legal awareness.

Blaming the entire student community or labeling them with terms like "drug culture" is not a sign of strong leadership, he said and pledged that the government would act as a responsible guardian for the youth and implement comprehensive measures to guide students toward a better path.