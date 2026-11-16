No Terrorist Will Be Spared!

On November 11, two heavily armed terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force post in Kulgam, injuring three CRPF personnel.

Following day, bullet-riddled bodies of two special police officers were recovered from the remote Dachhan forest area of Kishtwar district.

On Monday, a terrorist was killed while another was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said the whole area has been cordoned off with the help of the army and other security forces.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed at the site where the encounter took place, here and below. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff