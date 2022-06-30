News
Rediff.com  » News » No talks on ministerial berths with BJP so far: Shinde

No talks on ministerial berths with BJP so far: Shinde

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 30, 2022 11:56 IST
Clearing the air around the distribution of portfolio with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that there has been no discussion with the latter, however, adding that the talks will happen soon.

IMAGE: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde visits Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The leader also asked not to believe the ministerial lists and the rumours surrounding them.

'There has been no discussion with the BJP about the distribution of ministerial seats which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it,' he tweeted.

 

Shinde further said that the party's focus is to follow the idea of Hindutva as per Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

'Venerable Hindu Heart Emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's idea of Hindutva, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings, overall development of Maharashtra and development works in the constituency of MLAs is our focus,' he tweeted.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
