No SIR notice issued to Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao, clarifies GBA

The Greater Bengaluru Authority has clarified that no formal notice was issued to Bharat Ratna awardee Prof C N R Rao regarding a name discrepancy in the electoral roll, ensuring his inclusion in the final voter list.

IMAGE: Prof CNR Rao receives the Bharat Ratna from President Pranab Mukherjee. Photograph: Courtesy DD News

Key Points The GBA clarified that no notice was issued to Bharat Ratna Prof C N R Rao regarding electoral roll issues.

A discrepancy in Prof C N R Rao's name was identified in the voter list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The Booth Level Officer (BLO) recommended including his name without issuing a formal notice, respecting his status.

Prof C N R Rao's name was recorded as 'Rama' in 2002 and 'Prof CN Rao M' currently, leading to the discrepancy.

Necessary action has been initiated to ensure Prof C N R Rao's name is included in the final electoral roll.

Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Wednesday said that no notice was issued to Bharat Ratna awardee Prof C N R Rao in connection with the ongoing SIR of the electoral roll, as appeared in a section of the media.

In a statement, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said there was a discrepancy in the name of Rao but instead of issuing any notice, the Booth Level Officer recommended including his name.

Clarification On Electoral Roll Process

"No notice has been issued to the Hon'ble Bharat Ratna (awardee) Prof C N (R) Rao in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency," the GBA said, quoting Maheshwar Rao, who is also the District Election Officer of Bengaluru Urban.

The GBA said as part of the SIR, Enumeration Forms were respectfully delivered in person to Rao and his family members at their residence by the State SVEEP Nodal Officer, along with the Commissioner of the Bengaluru West City Corporation. The required information was also duly filled in.

Resolving Name Discrepancy

The GBA said Rao was enrolled as a voter in Part No-129, Serial No-431 of the 76-Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency in the electoral roll of 2002.

"At that time, his name was recorded as 'Rama'. At present, he is registered as a voter in Part No-59, Serial No-187 of the 157-Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency, under the name 'Prof CN Rao M'. Accordingly, his name has also been included in the draft electoral roll," the statement said.

"A discrepancy was noticed in the name of the Hon'ble person in the electoral roll. In view of this, the Booth Level Officer (BLO), without issuing any notice, has recommended inclusion of his name in the final electoral roll, considering him to be a respected person. Accordingly, necessary action has been initiated to include his name in the final electoral roll," the GBA said.

Prof Rao was not available for comments on the issue.