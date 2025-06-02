HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No reunion in sight: Deshmukh dispels Pawar faction merger rumors

No reunion in sight: Deshmukh dispels Pawar faction merger rumors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
June 02, 2025 16:36 IST

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Anil Deshmukh on Monday downplayed speculation about a political reunion following recent meetings between Sharad Pawar and his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar, asserting there was no discussion on the rival NCP factions coming together.

IMAGE: File image of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar (right) and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar have met on multiple occasions in the recent past, fuelling speculation in political circles about rapprochement.

Asked about it, Deshmukh told reporters in Nagpur, "There is no discussion on both the NCPs reuniting. The two leaders keep meeting on different occasions on issues related to sugar and educational institutes. There is no discussion on the two factions merging."

 

Such meetings are routine, the former state home minister added.

On the issue of various local and civic body elections pending in the state, Deshmukh said they should be held as per the Supreme Court's orders. "Clean drinking water and governance issues are pending, elections should not be delayed further," he said.

Elections to several local and civic bodies, including the all-important and cash rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are long overdue.

The Supreme Court last month directed the State Election Commission to hold local body elections within four months, in what would be the mini-assembly polls.

On the issue of Raigad and Nashik guardian ministers not being appointed, Deshmukh said, "It's disappointing that key administrative posts remain vacant. We need to come together and resolve this for better governance."

He also criticised the state government for failing to address the real issues faced by farmers.

"They promised loan waiver, but nothing has been done. The government must act, not just talk," Deshmukh said.

He also alleged a fraud in the recruitment of teachers in Malegaon and demanded a high-level probe into it.

"More than 100 bogus teachers have been recruited using fraudulent methods," he alleged, and said they will move court if the government fails to take immediate action into the matter.

"If a scam is happening in the education minister's own constituency, then a thorough, independent probe is necessary," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
